Mahindra Scorpio-N Extreme Off-Road Edition Is Simply Menacing

The Mahindra Scorpio-N is the most affordable 4WD 7-seater ladder-on-frame SUV in the Indian market

The Mahindra Scorpio currently is one of the most capable and affordable SUVs in the Indian market and not only offers a powerful package to the buyers but in addition to this, also offers a practical and comfortable cabin. However, we always have some buyers who want to push their vehicles to the limits and here is one such modified Mahindra Scorpio render that is all set to take on the extreme terrains with capabilities of both, the Thar and the Scorpio-N.

To start with, this Wild Brothers Concept has been prepared by Bimble Designs and boasts a long list of updates. The front fascia now offers a new off-road bumper for better approach angles and ruggedness while the front hood too has been worked upon to make it more aggressive. Lower down, the front underbody bash plate looks prominent and will be useful in preventing any major underbody damage.

To complement the look, the front grille has been finished in piano black while the bumper features an aux LED light bar and a winch mount. A quick look from the side is enough to tell you that this Scorpio-N features a lift kit in addition to larger off-road tyres. The new steel rims not only look better but are also less prone to get damaged during heavy off-roading.

The fenders have been trimmed to accommodate the larger tyres while a functional rock-slider too has been added. The lift kit and the larger tyres significantly increase the ground clearance and make it much more capable and suitable for those wild trails.

Keeping this aside, the new Mahindra Scorpio-N bookings in India will start from July 30, 2022. The Scorpio-N in India is offered with two engine options – 2.0L petrol and a 2.2L diesel. While the petrol makes 200 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque, the diesel on the other hand is available in two states of tune depending on the version you opt for.

The first happens to be a 130 bhp unit churning out 300 Nm while the second one makes 1172 bhp and 370 Nm of maxim torque. Both these engine options are either available with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox option.