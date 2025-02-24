Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition Launched At Rs. 19.19 Lakh

Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition gets a metallic black exterior paint scheme as part of celebrating the SUV reaching two lakh sales milestone

Mahindra & Mahindra has introduced the Scorpio N Carbon Edition to celebrate the midsize SUV reaching two lakh sales milestone in India. As a tribute to this achievement, the special edition gains a dark themed exterior which enhances the overall sporty character of the already bold-looking SUV. The same black theme has been carried on to the interior.

Inside, the Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition features leatherette seats that are enhanced by contrast deco-stitching. Smoked chrome accents subtly highlight the interior details too. On the outside, Mahindra has introduced a metallic black finish. The darkened theme is further accentuated by smoked chrome elements, black alloy wheels and dark Galvano-finished roof rails.

With no mechanical changes, the Scorpio N Carbon Edition is powered by the familiar 2.2L four-cylinder mHawk diesel engine and the 2.0L mStallion four-cylinder petrol mill. Offered exclusively in the Z8 and Z8L seven-seater variants, this edition is available in multiple configurations as both manual and automatic transmissions are available.

In the Z8 trim, the petrol manual variant is priced at Rs. 19,19,400 while the automatic version costs Rs. 20,70,000. The diesel-powered Z8 starts at Rs. 19,64,700 for the 2WD manual, Rs. 21,18,000 for the 2WD automatic, Rs. 21,71,700 for the 4WD manual, and Rs. 23,44,100 for the 4WD automatic. The Z8L range-topping trim offers enhanced features in a higher price point.

The petrol manual version is priced at Rs. 20,89,500 whereas the automatic costs Rs. 22,31,200. The diesel lineup in the Z8L starts at Rs. 21,29,900 for the 2WD manual, Rs. 22,76,100 for the 2WD automatic, Rs. 23,33,100 for the 4WD manual and Rs. 24,89,100 for the 4WD automatic (ex-showroom).

The equipment list also comprises a large touchscreen infotainment system, a 12-speaker Sony audio system with dual channel sub-woofer, six-way power adjustable driver seat, steering wheel with mounted controls, front parking sensors, ventilated front seats, an auto-dimming IRVM, wireless charging facility and more.