Mahindra Scorpio N Based Pik Up Truck Testing Starts In India

Mahindra Scorpio N Pik Up truck has been spied testing in India for the first time; India will likely be the first market to get the lifestyle vehicle

Mahindra & Mahindra recently registered a trademark for the design patents of the Scorpio N SUV-based Global Pik Up concept in India. The wraps of the concept vehicle was taken off in August this year, making its international debut. In the latest development, a fully camouflaged test mule of the Scorpio N Pik Up has been spotted on the Indian tarmac. This suggests that the early testing phase of the lifestyle vehicle has now commenced and we are quite assured that our market will be the first one to get the Pik Up. Let’s have a look at the details of the Mahindra Scorpio N Pik Up spy shots.

To begin with, the test prototype is heavily camouflaged but we can still spot some important details. Starting with the rear profile, the Scoprio N Pik Up sports a very simplistic styling with halogen bulb-based vertically stacked tail lamps as opposed to the futuristic units on the concept. However, we believe that these units are just for the testing phase and we will get LED tail lights in the final production model. The rear bumper is the usual simple setup which we see in almost every pickup truck with two reflectors on both ends.

Moving towards the sides, the first notable element is the 18-inch alloy wheels from the Scorpio N shod with all-terrain tyres. Apart from this, the smartly styled curve in the rear door glass is missing in the test mule and we have got the conventional square units with a slight uplift at the end, much like the Scorpio N. Even the fuel filler cap is placed ahead of the rear wheel arch and it is circular as compared to the squared unit on the concept.

We can also spot a roll bar for added protection of the cabin section but it doesn’t look very neat, more like for the commercial use case. We definitely need a more premium unit if Mahindra intends to see it in the passenger vehicle segment. The front profile is not revealed in the spy video along with the interiors. The interiors are expected to be similar to what we get in the current Scorpio N.

In terms of road presence, the Scorpio N Pik Up looks massive and in line with what we expect from these types of pickup trucks. Under the hood, the four-wheeler will likely employ a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, mated to a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox. It will also get a 4X4 drivetrain system. The rear load bed will get a significant load capacity, at par with its rivals. Talking about its competition, the Pik Up will square off with the likes of the Isuzu V-Cross and Toyota Hilux in the Indian market.

The pricing will surely be competitive and Mahindra could market it as an affordable alternative to the Toyota Hilux, a similar case when Scorpio N was portrayed as an alternative to the Toyota Fortuner. If things go right, we could see the vehicle as the most affordable lifestyle pickup truck in India.

As for the launch timeline is concerned, the official debut of the Scorpio N Pik Up is still a long time away as Mahindra is known for its extensive testing, easily lasting a few years. So, this is just the start of the testing phase and the market launch is expected in the year 2025.