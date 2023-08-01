Mahindra Scorpio N Based Pickup Concept Teased; Debut On August 15

Mahindra & Mahindra will take the wraps off its Scorpio N-based pickup concept in an event scheduled on 15th August in South Africa. Codenamed Z121, the teaser reveals a few design details of the vehicle

Mahindra & Mahindra celebrates the Indian Independence Day i.e. 15th August in a very unique way every year. A new streak of concept vehicles is showcased at a special event giving a sight of the company’s upcoming products along with revealing its future plans.

The year 2023 is no different as the Indian SUV maker is set to unveil the Scorpio N-based pickup in an exclusive event in South Africa. Ahead of the showcase, Mahindra has released a teaser of the pickup, thus revealing a few details of the upcoming four-wheeler.

The teaser reads ‘Global Pik Up Vision’, hinting the upcoming pickup will be a global model. Codenamed Z121, it will likely be based on the Scorpio N platform, however, there will be some modifications like a longer wheelbase in order to leverage enough room for the rear load bed.

The next stage of our incredible journey unveils this Independence Day at the Mahindra Futurescape – an Auto & Farm showcase of our Go Global vision. 📌Cape Town, South Africa

🗓️15th August, 2023 Stay tuned. #Futurescape pic.twitter.com/XdUCILe4fy — Mahindra Automotive (@Mahindra_Auto) July 14, 2023

Mahindra has uses a similar strategy for its existing Getaway pickup which is based on the Scorpio Classic. The SUV’s wheelbase measures around 2.6 meters, while in its pickup guise, it has gone up to 3 meters. For reference, the Scorpio Getaway is also sold in South Africa and Australia by the name Mahindra Pikup.

The teaser also reveals a few design details like the modern front grille, vertical LED tail lamp setup, a single pane electric sunroof and all-black alloy wheels fitted with chunky off-road tyres. The modern design suggests that the Scorpio N-based pickup will be targeted at the premium lifestyle segment to take on the likes of Isuzu V-Cross and Toyota Hilux.

Under the hood, Mahindra will most likely offer a wide variety of powertrain combinations including a petrol manual and automatic, diesel manual and automatic as well as the option of a 2WD and 4WD drivetrain. As for its market launch timeline is concerned, we expect it to debut in the year 2025.

Rendering Source: nstreet_design