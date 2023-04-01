Mahindra Scorpio N AF (New Base Variant) Launched At Rs. 7.89 Lakh

The Mahindra Scorpio N AF Edition also comes with a range of safety features, including a parachute that can be deployed in case of emergencies

Mahindra & Mahindra has launched a new base variant of the Scorpio N, the popular SUV known for its powerful engine and rugged looks, in India. The new variant, priced at a competitive Rs. 7.89 lakh, is aimed at providing the Scorpio experience to a wider audience.

The base variant, named Scorpio N AF Edition, comes with a host of exciting features that are sure to leave customers impressed. The exterior of the vehicle boasts a striking two-tone paint job with a bright orange roof and a lime green body, giving it a unique and playful look. The interior is also decked out in bright and bold colours, with neon green seats and a pink dashboard.

But that’s not all – the Scorpio N AF Edition comes with some truly innovative features that are sure to make it stand out from the crowd. For instance, the vehicle is equipped with a built-in popcorn maker, allowing passengers to enjoy fresh popcorn while on the move. The car also features a disco ball in the centre console, which can be activated at the touch of a button, turning the interior of the car into a party zone.

The Mahindra Scorpio N AF Edition also comes with a range of safety features, including a parachute that can be deployed in case of emergencies. The parachute, located on the roof of the vehicle, can be used to slow down the car in case of brake failure or other issues.

According to a Mahindra spokesperson, “We are thrilled to launch the Scorpio N AF Edition, which we believe is the perfect vehicle for the fun-loving, adventurous customer. With its unique design and innovative features, we are confident that this car will appeal to a wide range of customers.”

However, not everyone is convinced that the Scorpio N AF Edition is a good idea. Some critics have pointed out that the vehicle’s bright colours and flashy features may not be to everyone’s taste, and that the popcorn maker and disco ball may be more distracting than entertaining.

Despite the criticism, Mahindra is confident that the Scorpio N AF Edition will be a hit with customers. The company has already received thousands of pre-orders for the vehicle and is planning to ramp up production to meet demand.

So if you’re in the market for a new car and are looking for something a little different, the Mahindra Scorpio N AF’s Edition may be just what you need. Just be prepared to turn a few heads – and maybe pop a little popcorn – along the way because it’s AF (April Fool) day!