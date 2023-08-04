Mahindra Scorpio Monthly Sales Cross 10,000 Units In July

The Mahindra Scorpio range recorded 10,522 units in the month of July 2023 as it was the sixth most sold SUV in the country

Mahindra & Mahindra celebrated the first anniversary of Scorpio N and the Scorpio nameplate reaching nine lakh production milestone a coupe of months ago at its Chakan plant. The Scorpio range has been available in the domestic market since the middle of 2002 and is known for garnering consistent volumes over the last two decades.

The Scorpio N is undoubtedly the biggest update given to the nameplate and it has been well received by customers. For those wanting to own the old Scorpio, it is available as the Scorpio Classic with minor cosmetic updates. In the month of July 2023, the combined sales of Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic stood at 10,522 units.

The Scorpio range was the sixth most sold SUV in the country last month as it finished ahead of Hyundai Venue, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Hyundai Exter. The Scorpio was also the second most sold midsize SUV in India. The Mahindra Scorpio N carries a starting price of Rs. 13.05 lakh for the base variant and it goes up to Rs. 24.52 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping model.

It is equipped with a 2.0-litre mStallion four-cylinder turbo petrol engine kicking out a maximum power output of 200 PS and 370 Nm of peak torque when linked with a six-speed manual gearbox and 380 Nm when hooked with a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk turbo diesel engine, on the other hand, is sold in two different states of tune.

The base trims develop 132 PS and 300 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission only. The same engine produces 175 PS and 370 Nm when paired with a six-speed manual transmission and the range-topping automatic trims generate a maximum power output of 175 PS and 400 Nm.

It is based on a new ladder frame chassis compared to the Scorpio Classic and boasts an evolutionary exterior with modern design elements while retaining upright proportions. The interior comes with a touchscreen infotainment system, connected features, Sony audio, leather seat upholstery, six airbags, wireless smartphone charging pad, etc.