Mahindra Scorpio Classic Spotted With Changes Ahead Of Launch

Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be sold alongside the Scorpio-N and is expected to retain the 2.2-litre diesel engine

Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to launch the new generation Scorpio dubbed the Scorpio-N on June 27, 2022 and it will be retailed alongside the existing model that will go by the name Scorpio Classic. The Mahindra Scorpio Classic has been spotted testing again with minimalistic camouflage and the variant looks to be the top-of-the-line S11 trim.

The test mule indicates that the old Mahindra badge will continue but we could also see body-coloured door handles, body-coloured wing mirrors and alloy wheels. The front fascia could get minor updates and we do expect any big changes in pricing as well. It currently costs between Rs. 13.5 lakh and Rs. 18.6 lakh (ex-showroom).

It will continue to be offered with a side-facing final row of seats while the upcoming Scorpio-N will get a forward-facing third row and it will aim to receive five stars in the Global NCAP crash tests. The Mahindra Scorpio Classic will continue to be offered with the 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine producing a maximum power output of 120 PS and 280 Nm of peak torque.

The high-end variants will generate 140 PS from the same powertrain and it will likely be paired with a six-speed manual transmission while a five-speed MT could continue in the low-spec trims. The Scorpio-N will be positioned at a more premium compared to the Classic and is based on new ladder-frame construction with plenty of changes inside and out.

It comes with a redesigned exterior boasting new LED projector headlamps, new C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, revised fog lamp housings, wider central air intake, newly designed alloy wheels, a prominent kink on the window line, sturdy roof rails, tweaked upright tailgate with side-hinged door opening, updated rear bumper, new LED tail lamps and so on.

It will share numerous bits and pieces with the XUV700 and Thar including the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel and 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engines. They will be paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter AT with 4WD in the top-end trims in both engine options.