Mahindra Scorpio Classic Coming Soon, Base Trim Spied At Dealer Yard

Mahindra Scorpio Classic is expected to go on sale soon in India and it gets minor cosmetic updates compared to the old model

Mahindra has been on a roll lately courtesy of the new Scorpio N. Offered in six- and seven-seater configurations, the Mahindra Scorpio N is priced between Rs. 11.99 lakh and Rs. 23.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Its bookings commenced on July 30, 2022 and one lakh reservations were made in a matter of 60 minutes and the first 25,000 bookings applicable for the introductory pricing were sold out in less than a minute.

Next up, Mahindra is gearing up to introduce the updated version of the old Scorpio dubbed the Scorpio Classic in India and it has already started reaching dealerships across the country. It will be retailed alongside the Scorpio N helping the brand to reach out to a wider band of consumers. Considering that the old Scorpio continues to be a consistent seller, it is a good move.

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic has already been spotted testing a number of times and here in this video the production model’s entry-level and top-end trims are compared. The cosmetic updates compared to the old model are evident as the new tail lamps remind us of the original Scorpio and the new Twin Peaks corporate logo sits in the middle of vertical grille slats at the front.

The entry-level Mahindra Scorpio Classic S variant comes with 15-inch steel wheels, side-facing jump seats that are not available in Scorpio N, a manual air conditioning system, power windows at the front and the rear, black painted front and rear bumpers and door handles, updated lower bumper and side cladding, etc. You do not get a touchscreen infotainment system on this by being a base trim.

The top-end S11 variant does not get features such as a mHawk 140 badge on the side fender, LED turn signals integrated on wing mirrors, a light sensor for auto headlights, etc. As for the performance, the familiar 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk diesel engine will continue in its duties, producing a maximum power output of 120 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque.

It will be linked with only a six-speed manual transmission. Expect the price range of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic to start from Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).