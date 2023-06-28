Mahindra Scorpio Celebrates 9 Lakh Production Milestone In India

On the occasion of Scorpio N’s first year anniversary, Mahindra has celebrated the 9 lakh production milestone with the Scorpio brand

Mahindra & Mahindra has celebrated the first anniversary of the well-received Scorpio N at its Chakan production facility. On the same occasion, the homegrown manufacturer acknowledged the Scorpio brand reaching nine lakh production milestone. The 9,00,000th Scorpio is apparently the Scorpio N finished in black colour as it was rolled out of the production lines amidst the presence of Mahindra’s top executives.

The Scorpio has been in production since June 2002 and is one of the consistent sellers for the brand for over two decades. The popularity of the SUV meant that the old Scorpio is still on sale in its mildly updated form as the Scorpio Classic and it garners good sales volumes every month. Just over a year ago, the biggest update for the Scorpio series came to the fore.

With a thoroughly overhauled exterior and interior, the Mahindra Scorpio N was introduced with much anticipation and it has indeed lived up to the hype. It is currently priced between Rs. 13.05 lakh and Rs. 24.52 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in an expansive range. It derives power from a 2.0L petrol and a 2.2L diesel engine with manual and automatic options.

The Scorpio N uses a 2.0-litre mStallion four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 200 PS and 370 Nm of peak torque when paired with a six-speed manual transmission and 380 Nm when mated to a six-speed torque converter AT. The 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk diesel engine is available in two states of tune.

The low-level trims are tuned to kick out 132 PS and 300 Nm of peak torque and it is offered only with a six-speed MT. Moving up the range, the same powertrain makes 175 PS and 370 Nm when hooked with a six-speed manual gearbox while the top-spec AT models generate 175 PS and 400 Nm when paired with a six-speed automatic unit.

The equipment list comprises a 20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, in-car connected tech, built-in Alexa, 12-speaker Sony audio, large MID, adjustable headrests, two-tone interior theme, brown leatherette seats, six airbags, cruise control, electric sunroof, drive modes, wireless charger and much more.