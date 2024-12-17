Mahindra Scorpio, Bolero & Thar To Get Electric Versions – Key Details

Mahindra is expected to launch the Thar.e, Scorpio.e and Bolero.e with all three models likely built on a dedicated skateboard EV architecture in the future

In 2023, Mahindra unveiled its Oja range of tractors alongside the Scorpio N-based Global Pik Up and Thar.e concepts. During the launch event, the company shared its strategic roadmap including timelines for its new electric SUV lineups. Advancing its electrification journey, Mahindra introduced the XEV 9e and BE 6 a while ago and both are born electric vehicles. Additionally, the automaker confirmed plans to electrify its internal combustion engine SUV models in the future.

Consequently, the Bolero MUV and Scorpio SUV may adopt electric powertrains in the coming years. Contrary to conventional assumptions, the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio.e and Bolero.e are unlikely to use a traditional ladder-frame chassis. Instead, they are rumoured to be built on Mahindra’s dedicated skateboard EV platform, INGLO, which also underpins the BE and XEV electric vehicle series.

The Thar.e is set to ride on a customized version of the INGLO P1 platform, featuring a longer wheelbase and enhanced ground clearance for improved off-road performance. While several global manufacturers have adapted traditional body-on-frame designs for electric models, Mahindra may have considered this approach for the Thar.e to preserve its signature ruggedness while embracing electric power.

The brand chose the INGLO platform mainly for its superior packaging capabilities. In the Thar.e, the battery pack is positioned under the floor while the wheels are pushed to the edges, maximizing interior space and improving stability. This smart design approach is likely to be carried over to the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio.e and Bolero.e, enabling roomier cabins while retaining a compact and efficient overall structure.

Like the Thar.e, the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio.e and Bolero.e may boast class-leading approach, departure and breakover angles, reinforcing their off-road prowess. Inside, they are expected to feature the latest connectivity options and premium features. Additionally, Mahindra announced that the production version of the Scorpio N-based pickup truck is slated for launch late next year or in 2026.

Although the exact launch dates for the five-door Thar.e, Scorpio.e, and Bolero.e have not yet been disclosed, it has been confirmed that both the Thar.e and Scorpio.e will come with a 4WD configuration. Mahindra is also likely to use recyclable materials in the interiors. As for the exterior, the production versions are expected to have a more modern look compared to the bold styling of the concept models.