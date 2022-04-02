Mahindra Sales Up By 66% In March 2022 – Bolero, Scorpio, XUV700

Mahindra posted 27,603 units in the month of March 2022 as against 16,643 units with a YoY volume increase of 66 per cent

Mahindra & Mahindra recorded a cumulative domestic tally of 27,603 units in the month of March 2022 as against 16,643 units during the same period last year with a massive YoY sales increase of 66 per cent. However, compared to the previous month of February 2022 with 27,663 units, the brand recorded a near flat growth in the domestic market.

The homegrown SUV specialist finished fourth in the overall manufacturers’ standings behind Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors and was nearly 5,000 units clear of the fifth-placed Kia. Mahindra held on to a market share of 8.6 per cent against 5.2 per cent with a gain of 3.4 per cent. The company’s recent launches are definitely performing well.

Mahindra introduced the second generation Thar in late 2020 while the long-awaited XUV700 debuted last year. Both have been well received amongst customers but the global semiconductor shortage resulted in a very long waiting period for select variants of the duo. Recent reports indicate that Mahindra will launch the eKUV 100 by the end of this year. Furthermore, the eXUV 300 will reportedly be introduced in early 2023 and it could carry the production name XUV 400. By the middle of this calendar year, Mahindra will unveil the three Born Electric prototypes and they have been teased over the last few months. In the coming months, Mahindra will more likely launch the new generation Scorpio as well.

The second generation Mahindra Scorpio has been in testing for more than a year and it undergoes substantial changes inside and out. The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio is expected to be offered in six- and seven-seater configurations, ditching the side facing final row as it will target five stars in the Global NCAP crash tests. Based on a new ladder-frame chassis, the all-new Scorpio is developed from the ground up and it boasts new body panels all around. The exterior comprises a redesigned front fascia with new headlamps and LED DRLs, revised bumpers, newly designed alloy wheels, restyled tail lamps and so on. With a thorough makeover of the interior, the SUV will likely be powered by a 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre petrol engine.