Mahindra Sales Up By 6.84% In Nov 2021 – XUV700, Bolero, Scorpio, Thar

Mahindra recorded a total of 19,458 units in the month of November 2021 as against 18,212 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY growth of 6.84 per cent

Mahindra & Mahindra has today announced that its overall sales including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and exports for the month of November 2021 stood at 40,102 units. The homegrown SUV specialist recorded 19,384 unit sales in the UV space while the passenger vehicle segment was responsible for a cumulative tally of 19,458 units last month.

In addition, Mahindra shipped a total of 3,101 units in the month of November 2021. Speaking on the sales performance, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M said: “Our growth in SUVs continues with an 8% increase in the month of November. The demand remains strong across our product portfolio of SUVs, Pickups, and Small Commercial Vehicles.”

Mahindra has stated that its momentum in the export division has grown by 90 per cent but the global semiconductor shortage has remained a big challenge throughout the month. In the UV segment, Mahindra recorded a total of 19,384 units against 17,971 units with YoY volume growth of 8 per cent.

Considering this financial year (April to November 2021 period), the cumulative sales tally stood at 1,31,434 units as against 86,959 units during the same period last FY with an appreciable growth of 51 per cent. Considering the passenger vehicle space alone with 19,458 units in the month of November 2021, Mahindra registered 6.84 per cent YoY growth as 18,212 units were sold during the corresponding period twelve months ago.

The second-generation Thar lifestyle off-roader and the all-new XUV700 are the two latest launches from Mahindra and both of them are performing well in garnering volumes. The former recorded more than 75,000 bookings in just a period of one year as the latest Thar comes with a host of changes inside and out alongside a long features list to entice customers.

The XUV700 has been nothing short of a revelation since its debut a few months ago in the Indian market and is offered in an expansive range addressing customers wanting to go for a five- or a seven-seater midsize SUV. Within the space of a couple of weeks, the reservations for the Mahindra XUV700 crossed the 65,000 mark.