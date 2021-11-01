Mahindra Sales Up By 55% In Oct – Bolero, Scorpio, XUV300, XUV700

Mahindra recorded 20,130 units in the month of October 2021 as against 18,317 units during the same month last year with 10 per cent YoY growth

Mahindra & Mahindra posted a cumulative domestic tally of 20,130 units in the month of October 2021 as against 18,317 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY positive sales growth of 10 per cent. The homegrown SUV specialist garnered a 7.7 per cent market share last month against 5.5 per cent in October 2020 with a gain of 2.2 per cent.

The brand recorded 13,000 unit sales in the previous month of September 2021 and when compared to last month with 20,130 units, the MoM positive volume jump stood at 55 per cent. In the overall manufacturers’ sales chart, Mahindra finished in the fourth position behind Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors and it led Kia, Toyota, Renault, Honda and Nissan.

The Chennai-based manufacturer has plans to introduce a number of new products by 2026 and it has been gaining tremendous attention from customers with its latest launches. Mahindra debuted the second generation Thar late last year and its bookings have already gone past the 75,000 mark with Mahindra ramping up production to meet the demand.

The Mahindra XUV700 was launched back in late September 2021 and it has caused quite a stir no other passenger vehicle has managed in recent times. The XUV700 is offered in five- and seven-seater configurations and is available in an expansive range across MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7 variants. The XUV700 is also priced exceptionally well amongst midsize SUVs.

Currently priced between Rs. 12.49 lakh and Rs. 22.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra XUV700 comes equipped with a host of segment-first features including radar-based driver-assistive and safety features. The interior boasts of a twin-screen layout (one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation) with Adrenox connectivity alongside a suite of comfort, convenience, security and entertainment-based features.

The XUV700 derives power from a 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk diesel and a 2.0-litre mStallion four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. The former develops a maximum power output of 155 PS and 360 Nm in the base MX trim while other variants produce 185 PS and 420 Nm. The gasoline mill kicks out 200 PS and 380 Nm. Both are paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed AT.