Mahindra Sales Up By 168% In Sep 2022 – XUV700, Thar, Scorpio N, Bolero

Mahindra registered 34,508 units in the month of September 2022 as against 12,863 units with a YoY volume increase of 168 per cent

Mahindra & Mahindra recorded a cumulative domestic tally of 34,508 units in the month of September 2022 as against 12,863 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a massive YoY sales growth of 168 per cent. All the top finishers registered impressive YoY growth last month, underlining the growth trajectory in the automotive industry in 2022.

The homegrown SUV manufacturer finished fourth in the overall manufacturers’ sales table and had a market share of 9.7 per cent against 6.9 per cent in 2021 with a gain of 2.8 per cent. In comparison to the previous month of August 2022 with 29,615 unit sales, an MoM sales increase of 16.5 per cent was noted and the festive season is expected to further increase the sales numbers.

The brand commenced the deliveries of the Scorpio N only a few days ago and it also has high demand for its recent launches such as the XUV700 and second-generation Thar. The five-door version of the lifestyle off-roader is currently undergoing testing and is widely reported to launch sometime in the next calendar year.

It must be noted that the XUV400 electric SUV rivalling Tata Nexon EV also made its debut only recently. It is based on the same SsangYong Tivoli’s X100 platform as the XUV300 but is longer and has a larger bootspace. The customer test drives of the XUV400 will commence in December 2022 and the deliveries will begin by the end of January 2023.

The Mahindra XUV400 has a claimed driving range of 456 km on a single charge and it packs a 39.4 kW IP67-rated battery. Some of the other highlights include three drive modes (Fun, Fast and Fearless), frequency-dependent damping, single pedal technology and 60+ connected features. It is claimed to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 8.3 seconds.

Using a DC fast charger, it can replenish back to 80 per cent in 50 minutes. With a tremendous initial reception for the Scorpio N, Mahindra is expected to make a stronger impact on the sales charts by taking advantage of its competitive pricing and wide range of features offered.