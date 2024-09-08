Mahindra Sales Up By 16% In August 2024 – XUV3XO, Scorpio, Thar, XUV700

August 2024 sales for Mahindra increased by 16% with 43,277 units. The Mahindra XUV 300/3XO witnessed an 80% rise in sales, but Bolero, Thar, XUV 400, and Marazzo saw a major sales decline last month

Mahindra recently announced that it registered 43,277 unit sales last month as compared to 37,270 units in the corresponding period the previous year, registering a year-on-year growth of 16 per cent. Let’s take a look at the model-wise sales.

1. Mahindra Scorpio

The Mahindra Scorpio ranks first with sales of 13,787 in August 2024, witnessing a YoY growth of 39 per cent. The company sold 9,898 units in August 2023.

2. Mahindra XUV 700

Second on the list is the Mahindra XUV 700, which registered sales of 9,007 units last month against 6,512 units sold in August 2023. The XUV 700 saw a sales growth of 38 percent.

3. Mahindra XUV 300/3XO

The Mahindra XUV 300/3XO witnessed a massive YoY growth of 80 percent in August 2024 with 9,000 unit sales. The SUV reported sales of 4,992 units in August 2023.

S. No. Mahindra Cars (YOY) Sales in August 2024 Sales in August 2023 1. Scorpio N & Classic (39%) 13,787 9,898 2. XUV700 (38%) 9,007 6,512 3. XUV3XO (80%) 9,000 4,992 4. Bolero & Bolero Neo (-29%) 6,494 9,092 5. Thar (-28%) 4,268 5,951 6. XUV400 EV (-8%) 713 778 7. Marazzo (-83%) 8 47 – Total (16%) 43,277 37,270

4. Mahindra Bolero

The Mahindra Bolero sales in August 2024 stood at 6,494 units as compared to 9,092 units in the same period last year. The SUV faced a sales decline of 29 per cent.

5. Mahindra Thar

Mahindra’s popular off-road SUV Thar also witnessed a sales decline of 28 per cent in August 2024 with 4,268 units. The introduction of the 5-door Thar Roxx on August 15 might explain the current low sales of the SUV.

The Thar Roxx has been introduced at an introductory price of Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in Rear Wheel Drive and All Wheel Drive setups. In terms of interior, the Mahindra Thar Roxx gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, 6 airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

6&7. Mahindra XUV 400 and Marazzo

In August 2024, the Mahindra XUV 400 and Marazzo registered sales of 713 and 8 units, respectively. The XUV 400 saw a sales decline of 8 per cent, while the Marazzo sales declined by 83 per cent last month.