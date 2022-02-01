Mahindra Sales Down By 3% In Jan 2022 – Bolero, Scorpio, XUV700, Thar

Mahindra garnered a total of 19,964 units last month as against 20,634 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a de-growth of 3 per cent

Mahindra & Mahindra has released a statement informing the sales numbers endured in the first month of the new calendar year. The homegrown manufacturer recorded a cumulative domestic tally of 46,804 units in the month of January 2022 as against 39,149 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY positive sales growth of 19.55 per cent.

The total includes 2,861 units that are shipped abroad from Mahindra’s local production facilities. In the passenger vehicle department, Mahindra registered a total of 19,964 units last month as against 20,634 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with YoY negative volume growth of 3 per cent. However, the CV sales did grow substantially.

In the Commerical Vehicle space, Mahindra managed to record a total of 21,111 unit sales in the month of January 2022 leading to a massive YoY volume increase of 58 per cent. In the Light Commercial Vehicle space of <2T, Mahindra posted positive YoY growth and the same can be said for the Pickup trucks (2T to 3.5T capacity), >3.5T and the Heavy Commercial Vehicles.

In the PV sector, Mahindra’s recent launches have been largely successful as the second generation Thar lifestyle off-roader introduced in late 2020 and the XUV700 replacing the XUV500 last year have been well received amongst customers and select variants of them have a long waiting period as well due to the production constraints created by chip shortage.

Only a few days ago, Mahindra announced to have delivered 14,000 units of the XUV700 and the bookings have almost reached the one lakh mark. The Mahindra Thar’s reservations had gone past the 75,000 mark late last year itself. It is sold with a 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre petrol engine with six-speed manual and AISIN sourced six-speed torque converter automatic transmission driving all four wheels.

The same powertrain choices are used in the XUV700 but with higher power and torque outputs. Next up, Mahindra is expected to launch the all-new Scorpio this year with a thoroughly updated exterior and interior, and it will have a more advanced features list as well.