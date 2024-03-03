Mahindra Sales At 42,000+ Units In Feb 2024 – Bolero, XUV700, Scorpio

Selling a total of 42,401 units in February 2024, Mahindra & Mahindra registered a strong 40 per cent YoY growth in India

Mahindra & Mahindra is currently one of the most popular car manufacturers in the Indian market. Riding the SUV wave, the latest models like the Thar, XUV700 and Scorpio N have been a huge success and the company is performing quite well in terms of sales figures. The limited production capacity resulting in long waiting periods is a stumbling block, however, consistent efforts have been made by Mahindra in this aspect.

In the latest development, the Indian SUV maker has registered a strong 40 per cent year-on-year growth in the month of February 2024. Currently, SUVs account for over 55 per cent of the overall passenger vehicles sold in the Indian market. This is a huge number and one of the key reasons behind every car company actively introducing new SUVs in the domestic market.

Dealing majorly in SUVs, Mahindra’s bread and butter has been the sports utility vehicle since its inception. There’s no denying the fact that the soaring SUV market has given a major push to the company and it is well reflected in the sales figures. In February 2024, Mahindra sold a total of 42,401 units, a huge jump from the 30,358 units sold in February 2024. This accounts for a strong YOY growth of 40 per cent.

Talking about the cumulative sales figures, the company has managed to sell 4,19,246 units in just 11 months of FY2024. Considering the FY2023 sales figures in the same time period, there’s a clear 30% increase the sales. Furthermore, factoring in the March 2024 sales, the number will easily go above 4.5 lakh units.

In FY2024, the festive October saw the highest dispatches of 43,708 units followed the January 2024’s 43,068 units. Amongst the strong SUV portfolio of Mahindra, the Scorpio N (including Scorpio Classic) has taken the top spot with the highest sales figures followed by the Bolero (including Bolero Neo).

As per the data revealed by the company, M&M’s booking backlog accounts for 2,26,000 units as of February 1, 2024. The Scorpio N and Classic account for 1.01 lakh (45%) of the total order backlog, followed by Thar (including RWD) with 71,000 pending orders.