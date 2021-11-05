Mahindra Sales Analysis In Oct 2021 – Bolero, Scorpio, Thar, XUV700

Mahindra posted 20,034 unit sales in the month of October 2021 as against 18,317 units during the same period in 2020 with nearly 10 per cent growth

Mahindra & Mahindra recorded 20,034 unit sales in the month of October 2021 as against 18,317 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY volume increase of 10 per cent. The homegrown SUV maker finished fourth in the overall manufacturers’ volume table with 7.7 per cent market share as against 5.5 per cent during the same period last year.

The company trailed Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata amidst the automotive industry facing headwinds created by chip shortage. With the gain of 2.2 per cent market share on YoY basis, Mahindra also recorded a massive 55.7 per cent increase in volume sales as 12,863 units were registered in the previous month of September 2021.

The ever dependent Bolero MUV was the most sold Mahindra model last month as 6,375 units were sold against 7,624 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY volume decline of 16.3 per cent. The XUV300 compact SUV recorded 4,203 unit sales in the month of October 2021 as against 4,882 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with 13.9 per cent decline in volumes.

Model October 2021 Sales October 2020 Sales Mahindra Bolero (-16.3%) 6,375 7,624 Mahindra XUV300 (-13.9%) 4,203 4,882 Mahindra XUV700 3,407 – Mahindra Scorpio (-16.5%) 3,304 3,961 Mahindra Thar 2,692 0 Mahindra Alturas G4 (-42%) 40 69 Mahindra Marazzo (-98.3%) 12 737 Mahindra Verito 4 1 Mahindra KUV100 1 35 Mahindra XUV500 0 1,009

The Mahindra XUV700 emerged ahead of Scorpio, Thar, Alturas G4, and Marazzo in its first full month in the domestic market. The midsize SUV posted 3,407 unit sales and the numbers will only increase as it has garnered more than 65,000 bookings already. Mahindra is planning to deliver as many as 14,000 units by January 14, 2022.

The Scorpio finished in the fourth position with 3,304 unit sales as against 3,961 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative growth of 16.5 per cent. The second generation Scorpio is expected to go on sale in early 2022 based on a new platform with a host of changes inside and out alongside new powertrain options.

The second generation Mahindra Thar’s bookings have gone past the 75,000 mark in India and last month 2,692 units were sold. The Alturas G4 full-size SUV, rebadged version of SsangYong Rexton G4, managed only 40 units last month while Marazzo MPV posted just 12 units.