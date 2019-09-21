Mahindra S204 (7-Seater XUV300) Launch Confirmed For 2022, XUV400?

Mahindra has officially confirmed to European media to bring the XUV300 based 7-seater SUV codenamed S204, could get production name as XUV400

Homegrown automaker Mahindra and Mahindra launched the XUV300 compact SUV earlier this year and it turned out to be a success for the brand. Based on the Ssangyong Tivoli, the XUV300 is the best selling product for the indigenous automaker surpassing even the Bolero in initial months, which has been the front runner for Mahindra.

Such is the success for the XUV300, Mahindra is now planning to expand the XUV300 based series and launch a 7-seater version and an all-electric version. The 7-seater of the SUV is rumoured to be called the XUV400 and has been codenamed Mahindra S204. Mahindra has officially given the green light to the project and confirmed to European media via the mid-term roadmap.

The 7-seater XUV 400 will slot above the XUV300 and below the XUV500 and will compete against the products like Tata Hexa and brand’s own Scorpio. It will most likely be powered by the 1.5-litre GDI naturally aspirated direct-injection four-cylinder petrol engine for the Euro-spec version.

The Mahindra XUV400 will most likely carry forward the XUV300’s design, but the possibility of it sharing the design with the SsangYong Tivoli Air (SsangYong Tivoli XLV) is also high. The image in the presentation by Mahindra for its roadmap is of the latter, which is a longer version of the SsangYong Tivoli.

The SsangYong Tivoli Air measures 4,440 mm in length, 1,798 mm in width and 1,635 mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. While the wheelbase is the same as that of the SsangYong Tivoli, it has an extended rear overhang for additional luggage space, but not the extra row of seats. For XUV400 though, this will be used for third row of seats.

Feature-wise, the XUV400 will share most of the components from the India-spec XUV300 which means it will get electric sunroof, leatherette upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control and 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with GPS navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with additional features for more comfort. Expect the 7-seater Mahindra XUV400 to hit the European markets in 2021.