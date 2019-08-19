Mahindra Rolls Out 15th Lakh Bolero Pick Up Truck From Mumbai Plant

Mahindra, the largest UV manufacturer in India, has rolled out the 15th lakh unit of Bolero based pick up truck from its Kandivali plant in Mumbai

Mahindra & Mahindra, India’s largest utility vehicle manufacturer, has achieved a milestone of rolling out 15th lakh unit of its Bolero Pick-up range from its Mumbai plant. The Mahindra Pick up range comprising of vehicles like Bolero Pik Up, Maxitruck Plus, Bolero Camper and Imperio is used in applications including the delivery of agri products, dairy, consumer goods, construction equipment, logistics, fisheries, cash vans among others making it popular in the country.

Not only the vehicles are value-for-money, they are also highly customizable and Mahindra offers options like 4WD Pick-ups, CBC Pick-ups, CNG Pick-ups and customized solutions as per the requirement. Also, the fact that there’s virtually no competition helped Mahindra in achieving this milestone.

Rajan Wadhera, President – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd said that they keep on introducing new products and technologies at regular intervals as per the demand. Mahindra also offers assured buyback and lower maintenance costs to capitalize on the commercial segment.

Speaking on the Bolero Pikup, it is the flagship model and is based on Mahindra’s highest-selling Bolero SUV. The Pikup offers a payload capacity of 1,700 kg and the longest cargo deck of 2765mm (9 ft). The engine is the same 70 bhp unit as in the Bolero and gets a variety of variants like 2WD, 4WD, CBC & CNG. The fact that it has a Bolero tag and rugged body also helps the sales.

The Bolero Maxitruck Plus, on the other hand, is an entry-level Pick up used by traders for the last-mile connectivity. The pickup features an m2DiCR engine with 63 bhp power and 195 Nm torque. Again, the Maxitruck gets the Bolero’s rugged body and low maintenance mechanicals.

The third Bolero based pickup is the Bolero Camper which comes with a double cabin design and is powered by the Mahindra DI engine and is available in 2WD, 4WD and Gold versions. The Camper is visible in the urban markets where it can carry both passengers and cargo and is popular among infrastructure companies, cash vans and builders.

Lastly, the Mahindra Imperio is a different vehicle than Bolero and is made for the urban and semi-urban markets with an SUV style design and is powered by a DI engine with 75 bhp power and 220 Nm torque. The Imperio offers functions like Fuel Smart technology and telematics compatibility among others.