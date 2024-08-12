Mahindra Reveals Thar Roxx In New White Colour Ahead Of Launch

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is set to debut in India on August 15, and it will come equipped with a wide range of features and advanced technologies

Mahindra & Mahindra is gearing up to reveal the five-door Thar Roxx on August 15, with the teaser campaign already underway. Following a teaser video which offered a glimpse of the interior, highlighting some key features, the picture of a new white colour scheme has been released by the homegrown SUV manufacturer.

The white body colour is accentuated by prominent black wheel arch cladding and the newly designed alloy wheels while the upright styling elements are more than evident in this shade with the roof and rectangular ORVMs finished in black colour. Compared to the three-door Thar, it gets an updated exterior as well.

This lifestyle-oriented off-road SUV, the Mahindra Thar Roxx, will boast an extended wheelbase, providing a roomier interior compared to its three-door counterpart. It is set to compete directly with the five-door Force Gurkha. The Mahindra Thar Roxx will come equipped with a floating 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, AdrenoX connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx will also feature a smaller seven-inch unit in the current three-door version. The mid-level variant will include a semi-digital instrument cluster featuring a MID in the centre. The three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, borrowed from the XUV700, adds to the premium feel, while the dashboard features white stitching. The HVAC vents retain their circular design, similar to the three-door model.

We already know that the Thar Roxx will gain a panoramic sunroof with the mid-spec trim offering an electric sunroof. Additional key features revealed include front ventilated seats, a Harman Kardon audio system, and automatic climate control. The cabin will boast a dual-tone white and black theme, complemented by adjustable headrests, power windows for all four doors, three-point seatbelts, and a central armrest for the rear bench seat. Rear AC vents, a Level 2 ADAS system, a 360-degree camera, and six airbags will also be part of the equipment list.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx will be available with three engine choices: a 2.2L mHawk diesel, a 2.0L mStallion petrol, and a 1.5L diesel. These engines will be paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Pricing for the base variant is expected to start around Rs. 14 lakh, with the top-end variant potentially reaching up to Rs. 21 lakh (ex-showroom).