Mahindra Reveals New Production & Battery Assembly Plant In Chakan

Mahindra has cashed in Rs. 4,500 crore from its Rs. 16,000 crore investment plan for the F22–F27 cycle, focusing on powertrain development, software and enhanced manufacturing capacity

Mahindra has unveiled a new manufacturing and battery assembly facility at its Chakan plant, marking a major milestone in its journey toward sustainable mobility. The state-of-the-art hub, dedicated to producing born electric SUVs, is located within the sprawling 2.83 km² Chakan manufacturing hub. It operates as a water-positive unit powered entirely by renewable energy.

The homegrown SUV manufacturer has allocated Rs. 4,500 crore of its Rs. 16,000 crore F22–F27 investment cycle for this project, encompassing powertrain development, product design and manufacturing capacity expansion. The Chakan EV facility represents a highly automated and integrated ecosystem and it leverages advanced robotics technology comprising over 1,000 robots.

Along with the automated transfer systems, it helps to streamline the production processes. The plant also aims for a 25 per cent gender diversity ratio, reflecting Mahindra’s focus on inclusivity and forward-thinking workforce policies. Spanning 88,000 m², the EV manufacturing facility features a fully automated Press Shop, an AI-driven body shop and a robotic paint shop.

A centralised IoT-based “Nerve Center” ensures real-time process monitoring and traceability. The facility integrates Industry 4.0 technologies such as Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) and Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), to optimise material movement while emphasising safety and speed. The battery assembly plant is as equally advanced too.

It incorporates patented processes for lean module assembly and hidden cell terminal welding to improve connectivity and performance. This automated facility conducts multi-layered testing under real-world conditions, ensuring IP67 ingress protection, temperature monitoring and anomaly isolation. Proprietary insulation designs and switching technology further reinforce product reliability and durability, delivering batteries tailored to the demands of electric mobility.

Mahindra’s Chakan hub not only champions local manufacturing but also aligns with India’s COP26 climate goals for 2030. By blending high-end automation, localised battery assembly and top-notch modern technologies, Mahindra strengthens its commitment to the “Make in India for the World” philosophy. The brand recently unveiled the prices of the top-spec variants of the BE 6 and XEV 9e in India.