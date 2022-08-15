Mahindra Reveals 5 Upcoming Electric SUVs – BE.07, BE.05, BE.09, XUV.e9, XUV.e8

Mahindra will introduce as many as five new electric vehicles under two brands as it expects a quarter of its sales to come from EVs by 2027

Mahindra & Mahindra has today unveiled five electric vehicle concepts pertaining to the future product range under two EV brands giving us an early preview of its future boasting advanced technologies and features. Created specifically for the EV portfolio – one is the brand XUV with the Twin Peak logo in copper and the other is the EV-only BE brand.

The five EV concepts unveiled in the United Kingdom where Mahindra’s European design studio is located are XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09. The first four of these will go on sale between 2024 and 2026 as the homegrown SUV manufacturer plans a big product offensive. All these have followed the new Heartcore styling language.

The all-new INGLO platform encompasses ‘progressive battery technology, platform architecture, brain power and human machine interface’ and it will underpin all the upcoming Mahindra EVs going forward as the dedicated skateboard architecture will pack ‘intuitive, intelligent and immersive innovations’ according to the brand.

It will also deliver a multi-sensorial driving experience with a futuristic, augmented reality-enabled heads-up display, edge-to-edge screen, 5G network capability and Over-The-Air updates. Speaking of the concepts, Dr Anish Shah, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Group, said, “Mahindra will offer customers future-ready technology, head-turning design, world-class products and the benefits of global partnerships. By 2027, we expect that a quarter of the SUVs we sell will be electric.”

The Mahindra XUV.e8 will be the first to arrive in December 2024. Based on the INGLO Platform, it will measure a length of 4,740 mm, width of 1,900 mm and height of 1,760 mm with a wheelbase length of 2,762 mm and it will be equipped with an all-wheel drive system.

The XUV.e9 will be launched in April 2025 and it will measure 4,790 mm long, 1,905 mm wide and has a wheelbase of 2,775 mm with an overall height of 1,690 mm. The SUV coupe will come with a panoramic sky roof and a number of advanced technologies as well as features. The BE.05 is bound for October 2025 and it will be a ‘Sports Electric Vehicle’ with L x W x H: 4370 x 1900 x 1635 mm and a wheelbase of 2775 mm.

The Mahindra BE.07 will be introduced in October 2026 and it will have L x W x H: 4565 x 1900 x 1660 mm and a wheelbase of 2775 mm while the BE.09, which is also based on the INGLO architecture will have its launch and proportional details announced later.