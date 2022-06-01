Mahindra Registers 236% Sales Growth In May 2022 – 26,904 Units Sold

Last month, Mahindra & Mahindra sold 26,904 passenger vehicles in the Indian market, recording a YoY sales growth of 236.13 per cent

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced its domestic passenger vehicle sales figure for May 2022, showing a very strong sales growth. The manufacturer recorded 236.13 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) sales growth, with 26,904 units sold last month compared to 8,004 units sold during the same month last year, i.e., in May 2021.

In April 2022, the homegrown UV maker had achieved a sales figure of 22,526 units with its PVs. This translates to a sales growth of 19.44 per cent on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis. Also, M&M has sold a total of 49,430 passenger vehicles since the beginning of FY2022-23, thus recording a YTD sales growth of 88.03 per cent.

M&M is all set to launch the new Scorpio-N in India later this month. The new SUV will be sold alongside the current-gen Scorpio, which continues to be fairly popular in the domestic market. The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N is expected to see an extremely strong demand, similar to Thar and XUV700, which could push its waiting period very high.

The manufacturer is also planning to add new EVs to its lineup very soon. M&M will launch eXUV300 in India early next year, and speculation suggests that it could be named ‘XUV400’. This forthcoming electric crossover would be 4.2-metres in length, unlike the ICE XUV300, which is a sub-4-metre vehicle.

Mahindra eKUV100 is also in the pipeline, and it could arrive after eXUV300. Other than that, the manufacturer will unveil three concept EVs in the coming months, based on its new ‘Born Electric’ platform. These will consist of two electric SUVs with a traditional boxy design and a coupe-style electric SUV.

The manufacturer is also expected to roll out a midlife facelift for XUV300 in the first half of next year. Apart from that, a long-wheelbase/5-door version of the current-gen Thar is in the works, speculated to be unveiled next year.