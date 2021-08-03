Mahindra Posts 91% Growth In July 2021 – XUV300, XUV500, Bolero Neo

Mahindra garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 42,983 units in July 2021 and the UV segments contributed to 20,797 units in India

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced its overall sales numbers for the month of July 2021 as the combined volumes of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and exports contributed to a total of 42,983 units. In the utility vehicle space, the homegrown manufacturer recorded 20,797 units last month and when compared to the same period in 2020, a YoY growth of 91 per cent was seen.

In the passenger vehicle segment comprising of cars, vans and utility vehicles, the cumulative domestic volume stood at 21,046 units in July 2021 with 91 per cent sales increase during the same period last year. As for the exports, Mahindra shipped 2,123 units last month and in comparison to the corresponding month in 2020, a 45 per cent growth was registered.

In the existing financial year (April to July 2021 period), Mahindra posted a total of 63,367 unit sales of utility vehicles against 22,601 units during the same period last fiscal with a massive growth of 180 per cent. Speaking on the sales performance, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M, said:

”More than 90% of our dealerships and workshops are now operational across the country. We have seen a significant increase in activity levels, inquiries and as a result, sales across our product portfolio. We sold 42983 vehicles overall and registered a growth of 91% in the Passenger Vehicles segment, over same period last year.”

Just as other manufacturers, Mahindra’s production is also affected by the semiconductor issues, and the brand is committed to sorting it as early as it could. Last month saw Mahindra introducing the Bolero Neo in the PV space while the Supro range of SCV’s offering higher mileage and payload were also launched in the domestic market.

The company says both the launches have gained a positive initial response amongst customers. Mahindra is gearing up to launch the XUV 700 next and its global debut is likely in the coming weeks before entering showrooms around October 2021.

The three-row SUV is based on a monocoque platform and it will be offered in 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine options with manual and AT choices.