Mahindra Posts 51,000+ Unit Sales In Sep, Highest Yet In A Month

In September 2024, Mahindra garnered a domestic sales tally of 51,062 units as against 41,267 units during the same period last year with a YoY surge of 23.7 per cent

On the back of good reception for its recently launched models and consistent sales numbers endured by its popular nameplates, Mahindra & Mahindra recorded a YoY positive sales surge of 23.7 per cent in September 2024. Last month saw Mahindra breaching past the 50,000 mark as a total of 51,062 units were registered – the highest in a single month.

Compared to the same period twelve months ago, 41,267 units were sold. In the previous month of August 2024, the homegrown manufacturer posted 43,277 unit sales, leading to a MoM positive sales increase of close to 18 per cent. Earlier this year, Mahindra updated the interior of the XUV400 electric SUV and brought it in line with the latest offerings.

Mahindra also expanded the XUV700’s portfolio by introducing a six-seater variant as well as new trims and a special edition. In due course of the calendar year, the rebranded XUV300 debuted under the XUV 3XO name with several revisions inside and out. It has been averaging around 9,000 units per month since its market launch.

Also Read: 5-Door Mahindra Thar Roxx Tentative Waiting Period Revealed

The Scorpio range comprising the Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic has led the charge as it often finishes as one of the best-sellers in the midsize SUV category. In addition, the consistency of the Bolero MUV could only be matched by very few models in the Indian auto industry. Just a while ago, the five-door Thar Roxx was launched with a starting price of Rs. 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The off-road SUV’s bookings will officially commence on October 3, 2024, and the customer deliveries will begin just over a week later. Mahindra is all set to further consolidate its SUV range in India as new XUV.e and BE series of electrified models are in the pipeline. The XUV.e8 and XUV.e9 along with the BE.05 have been spotted testing multiple times.

Also Read: 8 Upcoming Mahindra e-SUVs In India – Big Launches Cooking!

Mahindra is also looking to electrify its ICE range and showcased the Thar.e concept last year. A pickup truck based on the Scorpio N is also under development for India.