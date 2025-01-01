Mahindra Posts 18% Growth In UV Segment In Dec – 41,000+ Units

Mahindra posted 69,768 units in December 2024 with a strong 16 per cent rise in total automotive sales

Mahindra & Mahindra has reported a strong 16 per cent rise in total automotive sales for December 2024, recording 69,768 units sold, according to the company’s recent exchange filing. In the utility vehicle segment, where the brand has a prominent presence, domestic sales reached 41,424 units, marking an 18 per cent year-on-year increase.

Including exports, the total utility vehicle sales stood at 42,958 units. The commercial vehicle sector also posted good numbers with 19,502 units sold in the domestic market. Reflecting on the year’s achievements, Veejay Nakra, President of M&M’s Automotive Division, noted,

“We closed December with 41,424 SUVs sold, reflecting an 18% growth. Overall, we sold 69,768 vehicles, achieving a 16% increase. This year has been remarkable as Mahindra became the only Indian automotive company to secure the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) world leader status in the auto sector. Ranked first among all global auto OEMs, this recognition underscores our commitment to ESG excellence across 13,000 global companies.”

The company also saw significant progress in the passenger vehicle segment, recording a 22 per cent increase in total exports for FY2025 with figures reaching 4,02,360 units. Meanwhile, the farm equipment sector demonstrated strong performance in December 2024. Domestic tractor sales rose to 22,019 units, up from 18,028 units in December 2023, representing a 22 per cent growth.

Combined domestic and export tractor sales reached 22,943 units, compared to 19,138 units during the same month last year. Tractor exports accounted for 924 units in December. The homegrown manufacturer introduced the heavily updated XUV 3XO last year while the XUV 400 also received a brand new interior.

The XUV700 range saw multiple revisions and inclusions as well but before the end of the year, Mahindra launched its first born electric SUVs, the BE 6 and XEV 9e. Both are underpinned by the INGLO skateboard architecture and they are claimed to return over 500 km on a single charge in real-world conditions. At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Mahindra will reveal prices of the remaining variants of both these e-SUVs.