Mahindra Posts 17% Growth In Aug 2021 – Bolero, Scorpio, XUV500

Mahindra & Mahindra has recorded a 17 per cent sales growth in the passenger vehicle segment in August 2021, with 15,973 units sold

Homegrown UV maker Mahindra & Mahindra has revealed its sales figures for last month. The manufacturer dispatched a total of 15,973 vehicles in the passenger vehicle (PV) segment in August 2021, consisting of 15,786 utility vehicles and 187 cars/vans. During the same month last year (August 2020), M&M had sold a total of 13,651 passenger vehicles (including 13,407 UVs and 244 cars/vans).

As such, the manufacturer saw a healthy 17.74 per cent growth in sales on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis last month. While the sales of UVs have gone up significantly, the sales of cars and vans (including EVs) have gone down. In July 2021, Mahindra had managed to dispatch a total of 21,046 units of PVs, which translates to a 24.10 per cent decline in sales on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis in August 2021.

The above figures are for the domestic market; M&M registered a strong export growth as well. The manufacturer exported 3,180 units last month, as opposed to 1,169 units during the same month last year (August 2020). Thus, the export figures grew by a massive 172.03 per cent on a YoY basis.

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M, commented on the company’s sales figures, remarking, “Demand across our product portfolio continues to remain strong with Thar, XUV 300 and our recently launched Bolero Neo and our Bolero Pik-up range clocking in impressive booking numbers.”

“August has been an exciting month with the reveal of the much-anticipated XUV 700 and the all-new visual identity crafted exclusively for our SUV portfolio. Supply of semiconductors continues to be a global issue for the auto industry and has been a major area of focus for us,” he continued. Mahindra is expected to launch the new XUV700 in India in the coming weeks, and we expect to see a major increase in sales.

Mahindra XUV700 will have a starting price of Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and will be available in 5- and 7-seat configurations. It will have two engine options available – a 2.0L turbo-petrol (200 PS) and a 2.2L turbo-diesel (185 PS). Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic, available on both powerplants.