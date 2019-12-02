Mahindra Posts 10% Decline In November 2019 In Passenger Vehicle Sales

Cumulatively, Mahindra & Mahindra posted YoY sales de-growth of 9 per cent as 41,235 units were sold against 45,101 units in November 2018

Mahindra & Mahindra has reported a 9 per cent YoY overall drop in total sales volumes in the month of November 2019 at 41,235 units. The utility vehicle manufacturer retailed 45,101 units during the same month last year. In the domestic scenes, Mahindra endured 38,614 units last month as against 41,564 units in November 2018.

As for the exports, Mahindra faced a decline of 26 per cent to 2,621 units. When compared to the same month last year, 3,537 units were shipped abroad. In the passenger vehicle department, Mahindra sold 14,637 units in November 2019 as against 16,188 units during the corresponding month in 2018.

This led to Year-on-Year sales de-growth of 10 per cent. Mahindra stood as the third-largest carmaker in the country behind Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai while staying ahead of Tata Motors, Honda Cars India, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Ford and Renault. In the commercial vehicle segment, Mahindra did post negative growth as well.

Last month, Mahindra managed to garner 17,384 cumulative domestic sales when compared to 19,673 units in November 2018 with 12 per cent Year-on-Year sales decrease. Mahindra is expecting the month of December 2019 to make up for the deficit of November, as traditionally the month following festive season will see lesser demand from customers.

Mahindra introduced the XUV300 in mid-February 2019 and it has become a consistent seller for the brand over the last months despite the sales slowdown endured by Marazzo. The company will likely be using 2020 Auto Expo to unveil the next-gen Thar and Scorpio before launching them in the market.

In the farming sector, Mahindra garnered 20,414 units as against 25,159 units during the same month in 2018 while the exports stood at 618 units. Cumulatively, M&M ended up November 2019 with 21,032 units of tractor sales as against 25,949 units. The normal monsoon conditions prevailing across the country will likely help in boosting the sales in the agriculture and rural sectors in the coming months.