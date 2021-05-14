Mahindra XUV700 will be launched around October 2021 and it will be followed by new-gen Scorpio, eKUV100, eXUV300, new-gen XUV500, XUV900, etc

According to a recent report that emerged on the internet, Mahindra & Mahindra is working on a number of new vehicles for the Indian market. As many as 12 new models are waiting in the pipeline for debut over the next half a decade as the homegrown UV specialist will consolidate its position in the existing segments while creating a niche of its own in others.

We already told you that the company is focussing on its core SUV segments for the betterment of the future and thus all of the new launches will only be SUVs or body styles derived from SUVs. It must be noted that the bunch of new products will be priced in the Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh price bracket to meet the requirements of the domestic customers in the mid-size and more premium spaces.

Mahindra will introduce the XUV700 (W601), a more premium version of the XUV500 with bigger dimensions, updated monocoque platform and a more advanced interior, around October 2021 and it will likely be followed by the new generation Scorpio, which has already been spotted testing quite a few times as well. The eXUV300 (Nexon EV rival) and eKUV100 are also in the development for launch sometime next year.

Following the launch of the XUV700, the existing XUV500 will be phased out. It will make a return as a direct rival to the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the mid-size five-seater SUV segment.

It will likely be based on the re-engineered version of SsangYong Tivoli’s platform and it could stretch between 4.2-4.4 metres in overall length with the design duties handled by newly established M.A.D.E (Mahindra Automotive Design Europe). To be built from the ground up, the project won’t cost more than Rs. 1,200 crore reportedly.

It will also reportedly become the first model to be powered by the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The new-gen Mahindra XUV500 (S301) will be a brand new model and expect it to launch only around 2024. In addition, Mahindra is also working on an SUV coupe, XUV900 (S620), based on the XUV Aero concept showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo.

Positioned above the XUV700, it could carve a niche of its own and is said to use the same engine lineup, comprising a 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre petrol, as the XUV700. Mahindra’s allotted CAPEX for the next three years is Rs. 12,000 crore (Rs. 9,000 crore for SUVs and tractors, Rs. 3,000 crore for EVs).

In the previous three years, Rs. 15,000 crore were invested to develop new mStallion petrol and mHawk diesel engines along with new infotainment and electronic systems amongst others. The Visteon-developed E/E complex on-board automotive electronic system enables the latest infotainment, around view camera system, in-car connective features and radar-based assistive systems.

*All Images Are Representational