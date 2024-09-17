Mahindra Planning To Launch 20+ New Vehicles Including SUVs & EVs

Mahindra has confirmed that 23 new vehicles are currently in the pipeline, as revealed during a recent investor meeting

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has outlined an aggressive product strategy, planning to introduce a wide range of new offerings across different segments by the end of the decade in the Indian market. During a recent investor meeting, the company confirmed that 23 new vehicles are currently in development.

To support these launches, Mahindra has earmarked a substantial capital expenditure and investment of Rs. 27,000 crore between the next financial year and FY27. This investment will be directed toward developing new models, expanding production capabilities, and enhancing its electric vehicle portfolio.

Mahindra is aiming to introduce a slew of new models in both the automotive and farm sectors, projecting substantial growth margins in the coming years. In FY24, the company held over 20 per cent revenue market share in the competitive SUV segment and is now focused on expanding that share further. Recently, Mahindra launched the XUV 3XO and the much-awaited five-door Thar Roxx.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Customer Test Drives Begin, Deliveries In Oct

The XUV 3XO has been warmly received by customers, with over 50,000 bookings recorded within the first hour of its official launch. In its debut month, Mahindra dispatched 10,000 units, and the momentum has continued ever since. The new model boasts several updates, both in terms of design and interior features. The bookings for the Thar Roxx will commence on October 3 while the deliveries will begin on Oct 12.

The off-road-focused SUV will likely be succeeded by the XUV.e8, which is set to become Mahindra’s most premium electric SUV when it arrives in early 2025. Over the past five years, the SUV segment has seen significant growth, with its market share rising from 34 percent to 64 percent. Mahindra aims to capitalise on this trend by introducing eight new ICE SUVs and seven electric SUVs by 2030. Following the XUV.e8, its coupe version, the XUV.e9, will hit the market, while Mahindra’s BE series of zero-emission SUVs is also under development.

Also Read: 5+ New 4×4 SUVs Launching Soon In India – Mahindra To Jeep

Among the forthcoming IC-engined SUVs, three are set to receive mid-life updates. Mahindra has also trademarked names like Bolero.e and Scorpio.e, fuelling speculation about their potential launches. In addition, the electric version of the five-door Thar and a brand new pickup truck based on the Scorpio N are also in the pipeline.