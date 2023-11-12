Mahindra Patents 2 Upcoming Vehicles: Thar EV, Scorpio N Pik Up

Mahindra has filed design patents for two new vehicles, Thar EV and Scorpio N Pik Up, which hints at exciting forthcoming launches

Mahindra & Mahindra has recently patented images for two highly anticipated models – the Thar EV and Scorpio N Pik Up. The 5-door Thar EV, officially known as “Vision Thar.e”, was initially showcased at Mahindra’s South Africa event in August this year. The patent images provide a sneak peek into the Thar EV’s design, revealing exciting details.

As per patent images, the Thar EV maintains its rugged charm seen on the concept model, with distinctive features such as square-shaped LED DRLs, a robust front bumper, and an eye-catching grille. It looks distinct from the existing 3-door Thar, being a mix of futuristic and retro. It will also get a large infotainment touchscreen, a digital instrument cluster, and unique seat patterns.

While details about the electric SUV’s powertrain are scarce, it’s anticipated to house a substantial battery pack offering a range exceeding 400 km, along with a dual electric motor setup, one on each axle. Thus, the Thar EV will get an electric 4WD drivetrain, likely with terrain-specific drive modes as well.

Concurrently, Mahindra has officially registered the Scorpio N Pik Up in India following its global debut in South Africa earlier in August. Poised for a 2025 market entry, the Pik Up features subtle differences over the Scorpio N, including redesigned headlamps, an updated grille, and a commanding front bumper. Key features include dedicated mounting steps, a functional snorkel, a heavy-duty roof rack, and a roll cage in the bed.

Under the hood of the Scorpio N Pik Up will likely be two engine options – a 2.0L turbo-petrol unit and a 2.2L turbo-diesel unit – the same as the Scorpio N SUV. These engines promise a good balance between performance and efficiency. With a 6-speed automatic transmission and 4WD equipped with a low range, the Pik Up ensures seamless gear shifts and optimal off-road capabilities.

The interior of the vehicle has not been revealed, but we expect it to be more rugged instead of premium, especially compared to the regular Scorpio N. The Pik Up will likely offer Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), 5G connectivity, automatic parking, and other cutting-edge features, enhancing its overall appeal. It could also get an updated suspension, which should make off-roading easier and more rewarding.