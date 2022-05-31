Mahindra-Owned BSA To Launch An Electric Motorcycle Very Soon

BSA will launch its first product since revival – Gold Star 650 – in the UK in the coming months, and an electric motorcycle is set to follow soon

Last year, Mahindra & Mahindra-owned Classic Legends reintroduced the BSA brand to the world, at the Motorcycle Live Show in the UK. The first model showcased under the revived brand was the new-generation Gold Star, with retro styling inspired by the original model, which will go on sale in the UK this year.

BSA is also planning to add electric motorcycles to its lineup. The news has been confirmed by Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto and Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra, who also stated that M&M/Classic Legends will focus on BSA’s global popularity to build the brand up. Reports about BSA launching an electric motorcycle have been floating around the internet for a few years now, even before the unveiling of the new Gold Star.

The manufacturer had even received a grant from the UK government worth £4.6 million last year, which was a part of a low carbon automotive initiative in the country. However, BSA hasn’t provided any details about its upcoming EVs yet, but speculation suggests that its new electric motorcycles will be unveiled in the near future.

That said, there are plenty of speculations floating around. Similar to the new Gold Star, BSA’s forthcoming electric motorcycles will likely have retro-inspired design. The market for retro-style motorcycles has been growing steadily all around the globe in recent years, and thus, it makes sense for BSA to go this route for its EVs as well.

The technical specifications are a complete mystery at the moment. That said, BSA will likely offer impressive performance and range on its EVs, to make sure they are competitive. Also, Classic Legends could utilise the battery tech and other EV features for upcoming EVs under the Jawa and Yezdi brands.

As per speculations, Classic Legends will bring the BSA brand to the Indian market sometime in the future. When it arrives, BSA Gold Star 650 will be a rival to Royal Enfield 650 twins – Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650. Of course, the manufacturer would bring its electric motorcycles to our country as well when it sets up shop here.

Images are for representation only