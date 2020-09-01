Mahindra Offers Vehicle Customisation Options Via Official Website

Mahindra is offering customisation options for the following models – Thar, Scorpio, and Bolero – which can be ordered online

Mahindra Customisation is the Indian UV brand’s in-house car modification department, with over 300 touch points in India via various Mahindra dealerships. The department offers personalisation services for new Mahindra cars, as well as pre-owned ones. The modifications are done keeping within the guidelines of the company’s engineering standards, and thus keep the warranty intact (if applicable).

Recently, Mahindra has launched an online portal for its customisation department as well. This allows customers to enquire, and even place an order for a customised Mahindra vehicle. Currently, the modification options are only available for Thar, Scorpio and Bolero. The same for KUV100, TUV300, and XUV500 will be added soon.

There are plenty of pre-set custom kits listed here. For the Thar, customers can opt between Daybreak Edition (Hard-top and Soft-top), Adventure (Hard-top, Soft-top, and Open-top), Bison, Buggy, and Midnight Edition. For the Bolero, the options include Attitude, Limited Edition, Stinger Variant – 1, Stinger Variant – 2, Stinger Variant – 3, and Xclusiv. On the Scorpio, buyers can choose between the Dark Horse Edition, Lifestyle, Mountaineer, Xtreme, and Xtreme Dark Edition.

The exterior personalisation options add a plethora of accessories to the car, like new alloy wheels and tyres, custom front grille, new headlamps and taillights, new bumpers, etc. Buyers can also choose to add adventure accessories, like roll bars, rock sliders, bull bars, FRP hardtop, snorkel, winch, super skeleton roll cage, lift kits, and a range of canopies.

These modification kits not only change the exterior styling of the vehicle, but add luxury, convenience, and utility to the interior as well. Customers can install a GPS navigation system, a new audio system (with premium sub-woofers and high output speakers), DVD player, custom steering wheels, door trims, leather seats, mood lighting, floor mats, car fridge, roof-mounted chillers, and power windows.

The cost of such custom-built models is quite steep, but considering the brilliant personalisation options available and their exclusivity, we’re sure there are plenty of people who’d be interesting in opting for one. At the moment, no such customisation options have been declared for the XUV300, but we hope that the manufacturer will surely announce something for it as well.