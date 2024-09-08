Mahindra Offers Huge Discounts On 3-Door Thar Amid Launch Of Thar Roxx

Mahindra is offering discounts of up to Rs 1.75 lakh on the three-door Thar due to the buzz around the new five-door Thar Roxx. Discounts vary depending on the variant and location

Mahindra recently introduced substantial discounts on its three-door Thar for the first time since its launch. This move comes as the five-door Thar Roxx, launched in mid-August, continues to create a lot of online buzz even before it hits showrooms.

Witnessing the same, the three-door SUV is now being offered at notable discounts, making it the best time for buyers interested in the earlier Thar model. Customers can avail of discounts of up to Rs 1.35 lakh to Rs 1.75 lakh on the Thar three-door SUV, depending on the variant.

Discounts are offered on the LX Petrol AT 2WD, LX Petrol MT 4WD, LX Diesel MT 2WD, LX Diesel MT 4WD, LX Petrol AT 4WD, and LX Diesel AT 4WD variant of the three-door SUV. All these variants get a discount of up to Rs 1.75 lakh. On the other hand, the AX OPT Diesel MT 2WD can be had at a discount of Rs 1.35 lakh.

In terms of interior features, the 3-Door version of Thar comes with a 7-inch infotainment system and an analogue instrument cluster with a TFT display. Additionally, it receives powered front windows, power steering and an all-black cabin.

Coming to safety, the Thar gets a wide array of features, such as dual airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Anti Theft Alarm, Vehicle Stability Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and Central Locking, among others.

Talking about the price, the Thar 3-door SUV is available at a starting price of Rs 11.35 lakh and goes up to Rs 17.60 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Under the hood, it is offered in three engine options – a 1.5-litre turbo diesel, a 2.0-litre turbo petrol and a 2.2-litre turbo diesel. Transmission options include a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Disclaimer – Please note that discounts may vary from city to city based on the specific variant, stock, and other factors. It is advisable to contact your nearest authorized Mahindra dealership.