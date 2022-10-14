Mahindra October 2022 Discounts – Scorpio, XUV300, Alturas, Bolero

Mahindra is currently offering over Rs 3 lakh discounts this festive season on select models

Mahindra is currently one of the most popular SUV brands in the Indian market and continues to offer a strong portfolio with capable, feature-rich and good looking vehicles in the country. Ahead of the festive season, the Indian carmaker announced lucrative deals on many of its offerings and buyers can now enjoy up to Rs 3 lakh discounts and offers on select Mahindra cars.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 gets the highest discounts and offers in India and the buyers can get Rr 220000 cash discounts, Rs 20000 worth of accessories and Rs 5000 exchange benefits in addition to up to Rs 11500 corporate benefits.

The old Scorpio also gets many discounts and offers this festive season only be valid till the stocks last. The brand is offering up to Rs 175000 worth of cash discounts, Rs 20000 worth of free accessories, and a Rs 10000 exchange bonus. Furthermore, the buyers will also get up to Rs 10000 corporate discounts.

Model Csh Discounts + Accessories Exchange Benefits Corporate Discounts Alturas G4 Rs 220000 + Rs 20000 Rs 50000 Up to Rs 11500 New Scorpio Up to Rs 175000 + Rs 20000 Rs 10000 Up to Rs 10000 XUV300 Up to Rs 29000 + Rs 10000 Rs 25000 Up to Rs 4000 Bolero BS6 Rs 6500 + Rs 8500 Rs 25000 Up To Rs 4000 Bolero Neo Nil Rs 15000 Up to Rs 4000 Marazzo Up To Rs 20000 Rs 15000 Up To Rs 5200

The new Mahindra XUV300 takes on the rivals like the Tata Nexon and the Maruti Brezza in India and is offered with cash discounts up to Rs 29000 on select models. In addition to this, the buyers will also get Rs 10000 worth of accessories, Rs 25000 worth of exchange benefits and up to Rs 4000 worth of corporate discounts.

The Bolero Neo gets Rs 6500 cash discounts in addition to Rs 8500 worth of accessories, Rs 25000 worth of exchange benefits and Rs 4000 corporate benefits for the buyers. The Bolero Neo on the other hand only gets Rs 15000 exchange benefits and Rs 4000 corporate discounts.

The Mahindra Marazzo also gets Rs 20000 worth of cash discounts on select variants, Rs 15000 exchange benefits and up to Rs 5200 corporate discounts.