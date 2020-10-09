Mahindra October 2020 Discounts – XUV300, Alturas G4, Scorpio

As of now, Mahindra’s line-up consists of a total of 8 products, including the newly launched Thar, Scorpio, XUV300, XUV500, KUV100 Nxt, Alturas G4, Bolero and Marazzo

Mahindra & Mahindra is currently the fifth biggest automobile manufacturer in the Indian market, with a market share of 5 per cent. The carmaker’s line-up largely consists of products spanning across different SUV segments, as well as an MPV and a hatchback.

While Mahindra is expected to go big on launches in the months to come, the carmaker is offering huge discounts with a range of its cars, in order to boost sales during the auspicious festival season. Apart from the newly launched Mahindra Thar and the KUV100 Nxt, discounts are being offered with all Mahindra cars in India.

The highest discount is being offered with the flagship Alturas G4, since it currently comes with benefits worth up to Rs 3.06 lakh in October 2020, which includes a Rs 2.2 lakh cash discount, Rs 50,000 as exchange bonus, free accessories worth up to Rs 20,000 and a Rs 16,000 corporate discount.

Here is a table with all the model-wise discounts currently being offered by Mahindra, take a look –

Model Discounts Total Benefits in October 2020 XUV300 Rs 25,000 Exchange +

Rs 5,000 Corporate Up to Rs 30,000 Bolero Rs 6,500 Cash +

Rs 10,000 Exchange +

Rs 4,000 Corporate Up to Rs 20,500 Marazzo Rs 10,000 Cash +

Rs 15,000 Exchange +

Rs 5,000 Accessories +

Rs 6,000 Corporate Up to Rs 36,000 Scorpio S5 Rs 20,000 Cash +

Rs 25,000 Exchange +

Rs 10,000 Accessories +

Rs 5,000 Corporate Up to Rs 60,000 Scorpio S7, S9, S11 Rs 25,000 Exchange +

Rs 5,000 Corporate Up to Rs 30,000 XUV500 W5, W7 Rs 12,000 Cash +

Rs 30,000 Exchange +

Rs 9,000 Corporate Up to Rs 51,000 XUV500 W9, W11 Rs 17,000 Cash +

Rs 30,000 Exchange +

Rs 9,000 Corporate Up to Rs 56,000 Alturas G4 Rs 2.2 lakh Cash +

Rs 50,000 Exchange +

Rs 20,000 Accessories +

Rs 16,000 Corporate Up to Rs 3.06 lakh

The S5 variant of the Scorpio is being offered with a Rs 20,000 cash discount, Rs 25,000 exchange bonus, accessories worth up to Rs 10,000 and a Rs 5,000 corporate discount. The S7, S9 and S11 trims on the other hand, miss out on the cash discount and free accessories.

The W5, W7 variants of the XUV500 are being offered with benefits worth up to Rs 51,000, while the W9 and W11 variants get a discount of up to Rs 56,000. The Marazzo MPV was recently upgraded to comply with the BS6 emission norms, and is being offered with a Rs 10,000 cash discount, a Rs 15,000 exchange bonus, a Rs 6,000 corporate discount and free accessories worth Rs 5,000 in the month of October 2020.

The XUV300 sub-4m is currently being offered with discounts of up to Rs 30,000 that include a Rs 25,000 exchange bonus and a Rs 5,000 corporate discount, while the current best-selling Mahindra car, i.e. Bolero, gets benefits worth up to Rs 20,500 this month.