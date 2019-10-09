Mahindra October 2019 Discounts On Scorpio, XUV500, Bolero, Marazzo

The entire Mahindra lineup, which includes best-sellers like Scorpio, XUV500, Bolero and Marazzo, are being sold with some great discounts this festive season

It’s quite usual for most carmakers to start offering some fantastic discounts on almost all their vehicles in the run up to the festive season. The usual practice is courtesy of the attempts by manufacturers to make the most of the surge in car sales during this period.

However, what makes the discounts drive special this year is that the carmakers have been trying hard to get over the slowdown, and hence, are offering discounts that have hardly been ever heard of before. Mahindra, for instance, is offering discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on its complete lineup, which comprises models like the Scorpio, XUV500, Bolero and Marazzo.

1. Mahindra KUV100

The most affordable model in the homegrown carmaker’s lineup is currently on sale with benefits of more than Rs 64,000. The taxi-only Trip version is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 26,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and free accessories worth Rs 5,000.

On the other hand, the KUV100 NXT is on sale with a cash discount of Rs 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 29,000 and free accessories worth Rs 5,000. These benefits make the Maruti Ignis-rival pretty good value for money.

2. Mahindra TUV300

The Mahindra TUV300 recently received a minor facelift, which infused some freshness into the ageing model. While the updated TUV300 isn’t available with any sort of discounts, the pre-facelift model is on sale with a cash discount of Rs 51,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and free accessories worth Rs 5,000.

3. Mahindra TUV300 Plus

The Mahindra TUV300 Plus, which is the bigger version of the TUV300, is about to receive a set of updates. Ahead of the launch of the facelift, the company is offering some lucrative discounts to push the sales of the current model. The bigger version of the TUV300 is currently being sold with a cash discount of Rs 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and free accessories worth Rs 5,000.

Model Cash Discount + Corporate Exchange Bonus Mahindra KUV 100 Rs. 35,000 + Free Accessories Worth Rs. 5,000 Rs. 29,000 Mahindra TUV 300 Rs. 51,000 + Free Accessories Worth Rs. 5,000 Rs. 15,000 Mahindra TUV 300 Plus Rs. 35,000 + Free Accessories Worth Rs. 5,000 Rs. 25,000 Mahindra Bolero Power Plus Rs. 11,500 + Free Accessories Worth Rs. 3,500 Rs. 10,000 Mahindra Thar Rs. 9,000 + Free Accessories Worth Rs. 5,000 NIL Mahindra Marazzo Free 1st Year Insurance Rs. 40,000 Mahindra XUV 300 Free year Warranty Rs. 25,000 Mahindra Scorpio Rs. 39,000 + Free Accessories Worth Rs. 10,000 Rs. 34,000 Mahindra Xuv 500 Rs. 40,000 + Free Accessories Worth Rs. 10,000 Rs. 45,000 Mahindra Alturas G4 Rs. 37,000 + 5 Year Warranty + Free Accessories Worth Rs. 19,000 Rs. 50,000

4. Mahindra Bolero Power Plus

The dated but highly popular Mahindra Bolero Power Plus is on sale with some great discounts, which make this rugged MUV a great buy. Buyers benefit from a cash discount of Rs 11,500, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and free accessories worth Rs 3,500.

5. Mahindra Thar

While the Mahindra Thar is in the last phase of its innings and will be replaced by an all-new model in the coming time, the current version is still not available with very high discounts. Currently, the ABS-equipped Thar is being sold with a cash discount of Rs 9,000, along with free accessories worth Rs 5,000.

6. Mahindra XUV300

The Hyundai Venue and Maruti Vitara Brezza challenger from Mahindra is being sold with some great offers. There is a free 5-year warranty pack, along some free accessories such as floor mats and mud flaps. The petrol variants and the W8 diesel trim is on sale with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, while all other diesel variants are sold with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

7. Mahindra Marazzo

The Mahindra Marazzo is a well-rounded mid-size MPV that takes on the hot-selling Toyota Innova Crysta. While the company’s most modern MPV ever is already quite well priced, it’s still being sold with some fantastic offers. The M4 trim, for example, is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The M6 and the M8 trims, on the other hand, are on sale with a free 1st year insurance and an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000.

8. Mahindra Scorpio

The Mahindra Scorpio has been one of the most successful SUVs from the homegrown carmaker ever. However, the current-gen model is in the last phase of its career and will be replaced by a much more modern version some time next year. Currently the small SUV is being sold with benefits worth up to Rs 83,000.

All the variants, except for the base model, are being sold with a cash discount of Rs 39,000. Moreover, you get free accessories worth Rs 10,000. There’s also an exchange bonus of Rs 34,000 on the S9 and S11 trims. Other trims, however, are being sold with a lower exchange amount of Rs 30,000.

9. Mahindra XUV500

Like the Mahindra Scorpio, even the XUV500 has been one of the most successful SUVs from the Indian carmaker. Also, like the Scorpio, it’s currently being sold with some great discounts.

All the variants, except for the entry-level W3 trim, are being sold with a cash discount of Rs 40,000 and free accessories worth Rs 10,000. There’s also an exchange bonus of Rs 45,000. These discounts make the XUV500 a pretty fantastic buy and should help it take on the new rivals like the Kia Seltos, MG Hector and Tata Harrier.

10. Mahindra Alturas G4

The Mahindra Alturas G4, which is the flagship model in the company’s lineup, is basically a rebadged version of the latest-gen Ssangyong Rexton G4. The Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour rival is currently available with discounts worth more than Rs 1 lakh.

There’s a cash discount of Rs 37,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000. Moreover, buyers benefit from a free 5-year warranty package and even get free accessories worth Rs 19,000. Other than the above discounts, you can hope to get some additional sweeteners on select models by bargaining hard at the authorized Mahindra dealerships.