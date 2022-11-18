Mahindra Oct 2022 Sales Analysis – XUV700, Thar, Scorpio N, Bolero

Mahindra posted 32,226 unit sales in the month of October 2022 as against 20,034 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 61 per cent

Mahindra & Mahindra recorded a cumulative domestic tally of 32,226 unit sales in the month of October 2022 as against 20,034 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales growth of 61 per cent. Compared to the previous month of September 2022 with 34,262 units, a YoY negative growth of 6 per cent was noted.

The long-serving Bolero MUV was the most sold Mahindra model last month as 8,772 units were registered against 6,375 units in October 2021 with a YoY positive sales growth of 38 per cent. The Bolero nameplate has been on sale for nearly two decades and is expected to get a major update only in the distant future.

Just like the Bolero, the Scorpio has been a household name for Mahindra and a few months ago, the SUV received a big update. The arrival of the new generation Scorpio N and the updated old Scorpio dubbed the Scorpio Classic have been well received by consumers and it reflects in their combined volume numbers.

Model October 2022 Sales October 2021 Sales Mahindra Bolero (38%) 8,772 6,375 Mahindra Scorpio (125%) 7,438 3,304 Mahindra XUV300 (49%) 6,282 4,203 Mahindra XUV700 (71%) 5,815 3,407 Mahindra Thar (36%) 3,666 2,692 Mahindra Marazzo (1675%) 213 12 Mahindra Alturas G4 40 40

The Scorpio endured the highest YoY growth out of all the volume sellers last month. The range was responsible for posting 7,438 unit sales as against 3,304 units in October 2021 with a YoY growth of 125 per cent. The XUV300 compact SUV finished in the third position with 6,282 units as against 4,203 units during the corresponding period last year.

This led to a YoY positive sales growth of 49 per cent. The XUV700 recorded a total of 5,815 unit sales as against 3,407 units with a YoY growth of 71 per cent. The waiting period for the Scorpio N stands at up to 24 months while some variants of the XUV700 command a waiting period of up to 15 months in India.

The Thar posted 3,666 units against 2,692 units with a YoY growth of 36 per cent. The Marazzo managed a total of 213 units against just 12 units in October 2021 with a surge of 1675 per cent. The Alturas G4 finished last with 40 units.