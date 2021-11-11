Mahindra Oct 2021 Model Wise Sales – XUV700, Scorpio, Bolero, XUV300

Mahindra posted 20,034 units in the month of October 2021 as against 18,317 units during the same period in 2020 with a 9.4 per cent growth

Mahindra & Mahindra recorded a cumulative domestic tally of 20,034 units in the month of October 2021 as against 18,317 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY growth of 9.4 per cent. The homegrown UV specialist posted 12,863 units in the previous month of September 2021 and it led to an MoM volume jump of 55.7 per cent.

The brand finished fourth in the overall manufacturers’ sales chart and it held on to a market share of 7.7 per cent against 5.5 per cent with a 2.2 per cent gain on a YoY basis. The long-serving Bolero headed the sales table with 6,375 units as against 7,624 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY negative growth of 16 per cent.

The XUV300 recorded 4,203 units in the month of October 2021 as against 4,882 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with 14 per cent de-growth. The compact SUV is positioned in a highly competitive segment against the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, etc.

Mahindra Models (YoY) October 2021 Sales October 2020 Sales 1. Bolero (-16%) 6,375 7,624 2. XUV300 (-14%) 4,203 4,882 3. XUV700 3,407 – 4. Scorpio (-17%) 3,304 3,961 5. Thar (%) 2,692 0 6. Alturas G4 (-42%) 40 69 7. Marazzo (-98%) 12 737 8. KUV NXT (-97%) 1 35

The recently launched XUV700 midsize SUV can be had in both five- and seven-seater configurations and it finished third with 3,407 units. The monocoque built Global NCAP five-star rated model has already received more than 65,000 reservations across India and the deliveries have indeed commenced. Mahindra has planned to sell 14,000 units by January 14, 2022.

The Scorpio, which due to a big upgrade likely early next year, managed to record 3,304 units last month as against 3,961 units with 17 per cent negative growth. The second generation Mahindra Thar made its local debut late last year and it has garnered more than 75,000 bookings. The flagship Alturas G4 could not muster much as 40 units were posted against 69 units in October 2020 with 42 per cent de-growth.

The Marazzo MPV finished in seventh place ahead of KUV NXT micro SUV. Mahindra is planning to launch a number of new products over the next few years helping it to bridge gaps in the segments it does not have a presence in while strengthening its portfolio as a whole.