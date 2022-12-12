Mahindra Nov 2022 Sales Analysis – XUV700, Thar, Scorpio N, Bolero

Mahindra posted 30,266 unit sales in the month of November 2022 as against 19,400 units with a YoY positive volume increase of 56 per cent

Mahindra & Mahindra garnered a cumulative domestic total of 30,266 unit sales in the month of November 2022 as against 19,400 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive volume increase of 56 per cent. Compared to the previous month of October 2022 with 32,226 units, a YoY de-growth of 6 per cent was noted.

The homegrown SUV specialist finished fourth in the overall manufacturers’ sales standings with a market share of 9.4 per cent as against 7.9 per cent in November 2021 with a YoY gain of 1.5 per cent. The Bolero MUV continued to head the sales standings as 7,984 units were recorded against 5,442 units during the same period last year.

This led to a YoY positive sales growth of 47 per cent. The Scorpio finished in the second position with 6,455 unit sales last month as against 3,370 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY growth of 92 per cent. The XUV300 compact SUV managed a total of 5,903 units last month as against 4,005 units with a YoY growth of 47 per cent.

Model (YoY) November 2022 Sales November 2021 Sales Mahindra Bolero (47%) 7,984 5,442 Mahindra Scorpio (92%) 6,455 3,370 Mahindra XUV300 (47%) 5,903 4,005 Mahindra XUV700 (78%) 5,701 3,207 Mahindra Thar (25%) 3,987 3,181 Mahindra Marazzo (103%) 201 99 Mahindra eVerito (75%) 28 16 Mahindra Alturas G4 (-94%) 5 80 Mahindra KUV 100 2 –

The Mahindra XUV700 finished in the fourth position with 5,701 units last month as against 3,207 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 78 per cent. The Mahindra Thar was the fifth most sold model within the brand’s domestic portfolio as 3,987 units were registered against 3,181 units in November 2021 with a YoY growth of 25 per cent.

Mahindra’s latest launches such as the Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic have been well received by customers while the XUV700 and second-generation Thar are performing well in garnering sales volumes. The Marazzo MPV finished in the sixth position with 201 unit sales as against 99 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY growth of 103 per cent.

The Mahindra eVerito could only manage 28 units while the Alturas G4 and KUV100 recorded 5 and 2 units respectively. The price announcement of the XUV400 electric SUV will take place next month.