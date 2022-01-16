Mahindra New-Year Discounts [January 2022] – Scorpio, XUV300, Bolero

On Mahindra SUVs and MPVs, discounts and offers worth up to a maximum of Rs. 81,500 are available this January in India

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced some attractive deals and discounts on select vehicles in its lineup right now. The homegrown UV manufacturer is offering benefits and deals worth up to Rs. 81,500 on its passenger cars, and if you’re interested in buying a new SUV or MPV, we recommend you keep reading ahead!

Mahindra XUV300 has a cash discount of Rs. 30,000 available on the W8(O) trim (MT only), while on the W4 and W6 trims, the cash discount of up to Rs. 10,000 can be had. An exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000, and free accessories worth up to Rs. 10,000 are on offer as well on the SUV.

On Mahindra Bolero, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are available, while Bolero Neo gets an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. As for Scorpio, it gets an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000, and free accessories worth Rs. 15,000. No cash discounts are available on Bolero, Bolero Neo, and Scorpio.

Mahindra Marazzo has a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 on offer on the M2 trim, while the same is worth Rs. 15,000 on the M4 and M6 trim levels. An exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,200 are also available on the MPV.

On Mahindra’s flagship SUV – Alturas G4 – an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 11,500 are being offered. There is no cash discount available on it right now, but buyers can get free accessories worth Rs. 20,000.

Mahindra New-Year Discounts – January 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Mahindra XUV300 (W8 Opt trim, MT only) Rs. 30,000 (+ free accessories worth up to Rs. 10,000) Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 4,000 Mahindra XUV300 (W4, W6 trims) Up to Rs. 10,000 (+ free accessories worth up to Rs. 5,000) Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 4,000 Mahindra Bolero 0 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Mahindra Bolero Neo 0 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Mahindra Scorpio 0 (+ free accessories worth Rs. 15,000) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 4,000 Mahindra Marazzo (M2) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,200 Mahindra Marazzo (M4, M6) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,200 Mahindra Alturas G4 0 (+ free accessories worth Rs. 20,000) Rs. 50,000 + Rs. 11,500 Mahindra XUV700 0 0 Mahindra Thar 0 0

On Mahindra XUV700 and Thar, there are no official deals and discounts available right now. On the contrary, both these SUVs have extremely long waiting periods, stretching to over a year for some variants.