Mahindra Model Wise Sales June 2024 – Scorpio, Thar, XUV700, XUV3XO

Mahindra sold a total of 40,022 units in the month of June 2024; the Scorpio stood at the top spot followed by the XUV 3XO

Mahindra & Mahindra is one of the leading manufacturers in the SUV segment. Recently, the company launched the XUV3XO in the Indian market and the Thar Armada 5-Door will also debut very soon. In June 2024, the Indian SUV manufacturer sold a total of 40,022 units, thereby acquiring the fourth spot in the overall domestic sales tally.

This is a considerable rise from the previous year’s figures of 32,585 units, registering a staggering YOY growth of 23%. The MOM analysis reveals a 7% de-growth as the company sold 43,218 units in May 2024. Talking about the model-wise sales, the Scorpio (Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic) continues to be the Indian carmaker’s top performer with 12,307 units in the bag, registering a staggering 42% YOY growth (8,648 units in June 2023).

Taking the second spot is the newly launched XUV 3XO (XUV300 Facelift) with the sales bar standing at 8,500 units, a 67% jump from the previous year. In the MOM analysis, the sales of the XUV3XO declined by 15%.

S. No. Mahindra Cars (YOY) Sales in June 2024 Sales in June 2023 1. Scorpio N & Classic (42%) 12,307 8,648 2. XUV3XO (67%) 8,500 5,094 3. Bolero & Bolero Neo (-15%) 7,365 8,686 4. XUV700 (10%) 5,928 5,391 5. Thar (38%) 5,376 3,899 6. XUV400 EV (-32%) 534 788 7. Marazzo (-85%) 12 79 – Total (23%) 40,022 32,585

Taking the third spot in the Mahindra’s line-up is the Bolero (Bolero & Bolero Neo) with 7,365 units in the portfolio, a 15% YOY de-growth. Similarly, an 8% decline in sales can be observed in the MOM analysis.

Trailing behind these high-volume pullers are the XUV700 and Thar with 5,928 and 5,376 units, respectively. The XUV700 saw a YOY growth of 10% while the Thar’s sales went up by 38%. The Thar experienced a 7% MOM de-growth while the XUV700 saw an upward trajectory of 18% in the MOM analysis.

The only electric car in the brand’s line-up, the XUV400 EV which was updated with the Pro Range model this year posted double-digit sales of 534 units, a 32% decline in the YOY figures. Similarly, the MOM sales of the XUV400 EV declined by 24%. Last but not least, the Marazzo registered sales of just 12 units in June 2024. To conclude, the Scorpio, Thar and XUV3XO are the top gainers in YOY sales. Every model except the XUV700 experienced a MOM sales de-growth in June 2024.