Mahindra Model Wise Sales Dec 2024 – Scorpio, Thar Roxx, XUV700

Mahindra sold a total of 41,424 units in the month of December 2024; the Scorpio stood at the top spot followed by the Thar
Mahindra & Mahindra is one of the leading manufacturers in the SUV segment. The company ended the calendar year 2024 on a high note, marking its best-ever annual sales, surpassing the half million units mark for the first time. In December 2024, the Indian SUV manufacturer sold a total of 41,424 units, thereby acquiring the fourth spot in the overall domestic sales tally.
This accounts for a considerable increase from the previous year’s figures of 35,171 units, registering a commendable YOY growth of 18%. The MOM analysis reveals a 10% growth as the company sold 46,222 units in November 2024. Talking about the model-wise sales, the Scorpio (Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic) continues to be the Indian carmaker’s top performer with 12,195 units in the bag, registering a 7% YOY growth (11,355 units in December 2023).
Taking the second spot is the Thar (Thar 3-Door & Thar Roxx) with the sales bar standing at 7,659 units, a 32% jump from the previous year. In the MOM analysis, the sales of the Thar declined by 12%.
|
S. No.
|
Mahindra Cars (YOY)
|
Sales in December 2024
|
Sales in December 2023
|
1.
|
Scorpio N & Classic (7%)
|
12,195
|
11,355
|
2.
|
Bolero & Bolero Neo (-26%)
|
5,921
|
7,995
|
3.
|
XUV700 (25%)
|
7,337
|
5,881
|
4.
|
Thar & Thar Roxx (32%)
|
7,659
|
5,793
|
5.
|
XUV3XO (97%)
|
7,000
|
3,550
|
6.
|
XUV400 EV (142%)
|
1,296
|
535
|
7.
|
Marazzo (-74%)
|
16
|
62
|
–
|
Total (18%)
|
41,424
|
35,171
Taking the third spot in Mahindra’s line-up is the XUV700 with 7,337 units in the portfolio, a good 25% YOY growth. On the other hand, a 19% decline in sales can be observed in the MOM analysis. Trailing behind these high-volume pullers are the XUV3XO and Bolero (Bolero & Bolero Neo) with 7,000 and 5,921 units, respectively.
The XUV3XO saw a staggering YOY growth of 97% while the Bolero’s sales went down by 26%. The XUV3XO experienced a 9% MOM de-growth and similarly, the Bolero nameplate saw a downward trajectory of 16% in the MOM analysis. The now-discontinued Marazzo registered double-digit sales of just 16 units in December 2024.
The only electric car in the brand’s line-up, the XUV400 EV managed to churn out 1,296 units last month, a 142% increase in the YOY figures. To conclude, the XUV400 EV, XUV3XO and Thar are the top gainers in YOY sales. Every model except the XUV400 EV and Marazzo experienced a MOM sales de-growth in December 2024.