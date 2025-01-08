Mahindra Model Wise Sales Dec 2024 – Scorpio, Thar Roxx, XUV700

Mahindra sold a total of 41,424 units in the month of December 2024; the Scorpio stood at the top spot followed by the Thar

Mahindra & Mahindra is one of the leading manufacturers in the SUV segment. The company ended the calendar year 2024 on a high note, marking its best-ever annual sales, surpassing the half million units mark for the first time. In December 2024, the Indian SUV manufacturer sold a total of 41,424 units, thereby acquiring the fourth spot in the overall domestic sales tally.

This accounts for a considerable increase from the previous year’s figures of 35,171 units, registering a commendable YOY growth of 18%. The MOM analysis reveals a 10% growth as the company sold 46,222 units in November 2024. Talking about the model-wise sales, the Scorpio (Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic) continues to be the Indian carmaker’s top performer with 12,195 units in the bag, registering a 7% YOY growth (11,355 units in December 2023).

Taking the second spot is the Thar (Thar 3-Door & Thar Roxx) with the sales bar standing at 7,659 units, a 32% jump from the previous year. In the MOM analysis, the sales of the Thar declined by 12%.

S. No. Mahindra Cars (YOY) Sales in December 2024 Sales in December 2023 1. Scorpio N & Classic (7%) 12,195 11,355 2. Bolero & Bolero Neo (-26%) 5,921 7,995 3. XUV700 (25%) 7,337 5,881 4. Thar & Thar Roxx (32%) 7,659 5,793 5. XUV3XO (97%) 7,000 3,550 6. XUV400 EV (142%) 1,296 535 7. Marazzo (-74%) 16 62 – Total (18%) 41,424 35,171

Taking the third spot in Mahindra’s line-up is the XUV700 with 7,337 units in the portfolio, a good 25% YOY growth. On the other hand, a 19% decline in sales can be observed in the MOM analysis. Trailing behind these high-volume pullers are the XUV3XO and Bolero (Bolero & Bolero Neo) with 7,000 and 5,921 units, respectively.

The XUV3XO saw a staggering YOY growth of 97% while the Bolero’s sales went down by 26%. The XUV3XO experienced a 9% MOM de-growth and similarly, the Bolero nameplate saw a downward trajectory of 16% in the MOM analysis. The now-discontinued Marazzo registered double-digit sales of just 16 units in December 2024.

The only electric car in the brand’s line-up, the XUV400 EV managed to churn out 1,296 units last month, a 142% increase in the YOY figures. To conclude, the XUV400 EV, XUV3XO and Thar are the top gainers in YOY sales. Every model except the XUV400 EV and Marazzo experienced a MOM sales de-growth in December 2024.