Mahindra Model Wise Sales Dec 2024 – Scorpio, Thar Roxx, XUV700

Team GaadiWaadi
Mahindra sold a total of 41,424 units in the month of December 2024; the Scorpio stood at the top spot followed by the Thar

Mahindra & Mahindra is one of the leading manufacturers in the SUV segment. The company ended the calendar year 2024 on a high note, marking its best-ever annual sales, surpassing the half million units mark for the first time. In December 2024, the Indian SUV manufacturer sold a total of 41,424 units, thereby acquiring the fourth spot in the overall domestic sales tally.

This accounts for a considerable increase from the previous year’s figures of 35,171 units, registering a commendable YOY growth of 18%. The MOM analysis reveals a 10% growth as the company sold 46,222 units in November 2024. Talking about the model-wise sales, the Scorpio (Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic) continues to be the Indian carmaker’s top performer with 12,195 units in the bag, registering a 7% YOY growth (11,355 units in December 2023).

Taking the second spot is the Thar (Thar 3-Door & Thar Roxx) with the sales bar standing at 7,659 units, a 32% jump from the previous year. In the MOM analysis, the sales of the Thar declined by 12%.

S. No.

Mahindra Cars (YOY)

Sales in December 2024

Sales in December 2023

1.

Scorpio N & Classic (7%)

12,195

11,355

2.

Bolero & Bolero Neo (-26%)

5,921

7,995

3.

XUV700 (25%)

7,337

5,881

4.

Thar & Thar Roxx (32%)

7,659

5,793

5.

XUV3XO (97%)

7,000

3,550

6.

XUV400 EV (142%)

1,296

535

7.

Marazzo (-74%)

16

62

Total (18%)

41,424

35,171

Taking the third spot in Mahindra’s line-up is the XUV700 with 7,337 units in the portfolio, a good 25% YOY growth. On the other hand, a 19% decline in sales can be observed in the MOM analysis. Trailing behind these high-volume pullers are the XUV3XO and Bolero (Bolero & Bolero Neo) with 7,000 and 5,921 units, respectively.

The XUV3XO saw a staggering YOY growth of 97% while the Bolero’s sales went down by 26%. The XUV3XO experienced a 9% MOM de-growth and similarly, the Bolero nameplate saw a downward trajectory of 16% in the MOM analysis. The now-discontinued Marazzo registered double-digit sales of just 16 units in December 2024.

The only electric car in the brand’s line-up, the XUV400 EV managed to churn out 1,296 units last month, a 142% increase in the YOY figures. To conclude, the XUV400 EV, XUV3XO and Thar are the top gainers in YOY sales. Every model except the XUV400 EV and Marazzo experienced a MOM sales de-growth in December 2024.