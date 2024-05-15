Mahindra Model Wise Sales April 2024 – Scorpio, Thar, XUV700, Bolero

Mahindra sold a total of 41,008 units in the month of April 2024; The Scorpio stood at the top spot followed by the Bolero

Mahindra & Mahindra is one of the leading manufacturers in the SUV segment. It’s latest line-up starting from Thar, XUV700 to the latest Scorpio N have been a huge success with waiting period going through the roof. In the month of April 2024, the Indian SUV manufacturer sold a total of 41,008 units, thereby acquiring the fourth spot in the overall domestic sales tally.

This is a considerable rise from the previous year’s figures of 34,694 units, registering a staggering YOY growth of 18%. The MOM analysis reveals a marginal 1% growth as the company sold 40,631 units in March 2024. Talking about the model-wise sales, the Scorpio (Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic) continues to be the Indian carmaker’s top performer with 14,807 units in the bag, registering a staggering 54% YOY growth (9,617 units in April 2023).

Taking the second spot is the Bolero (including Bolero Neo) with the sales bar standing at 9,537 units, a 5% jump from the previous year. In the MOM analysis, the sales of the Bolero declined by 8%. Trailing behind these high-volume pullers are the Thar and XUV700 with 6,160 and 6,134 units, respectively. Both the popular SUVs registered a YOY sales growth of 16% and 29%, respectively.

Mahindra Cars (YOY) Sales in April 2024 Sales in April 2023 Scorpio N & Classic (52%) 14,807 9,617 2. Bolero & Bolero Neo (5%) 9,537 9,054 3. XUV700 (29%) 6,134 4,757 4. Thar (16%) 6,160 5,302 5. XUV300 (-21%) 4,003 5,062 6. XUV400 EV (-62) 347 902 7. Marazzo (-70%) 20 0 Total (18%) 41,008 34,694

The recently updated XUV300 (now XUV3XO) sales bar stood at 4,003 units. The YOY sales decline of the Mahindra’s compact SUV is 21%. However, it saw a massive growth on the MOM front with a sharp 93% sales jump, primarily due to heavy discounts for stock clearance.

The only electric car in the brand’s line-up, the XUV400 EV which was recently updated with Pro Range model posted sales of 347 units, a massive 62% decline in the YOY figures. Last but not least, the Marazzo registered sales of mere 20 units.

To conclude, the Scorpio and XUV700 are the top gainers in YOY analysis while the XUV300 and XUV400 EV sales declined the most. Every model except Thar and XUV300 experienced a nominal MOM de-growth in sales in April 2024.