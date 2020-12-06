Mahindra posted a total of 18,212 units in November 2020 as against 14,635 units during the corresponding period last year with YoY sales growth of 24.4 per cent

Mahindra & Mahindra finished in fifth position behind Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors and Kia in the manufacturers’ standings for the month of November 2020, as it garnered a total of 18,212 units as against 14,635 units during the same period last month with a Year-on-Year volume growth of 24.4 per cent.

As compared to the previous month of October 2020 when 18,318 units were sold, Mahindra recorded 2 per cent negative MoM sales growth. The Bolero headed the sales charts for the homegrown UV specialist as 6,055 units were dispatched to dealerships across the country as against 5,127 units in November 2019 with 18 per cent growth.

The XUV300 posted a cumulative domestic tally of 4,458 units in November 2020 as against 2,224 units during the corresponding period last year with 100 per cent YoY growth. The compact SUV segment is highly competitive in recent times and to grab a pie, Mahindra introduced the XUV300 by the middle of February 2019.

Mahindra Models (YoY) November 2020 Sales November 2019 Sales 1. Mahindra Bolero (18%) 6,055 5,127 2. Mahindra XUV300 (100%) 4,458 2,224 3. Mahindra Scorpio (-4%) 3,725 3,878 4. Mahindra Thar (4747%) 2,569 53 5. Mahindra XUV500 (-9%) 892 981 6. Mahindra Marazzo (-78%) 226 1,007 6. Mahindra Alturas G4 (-34%) 23 35 7. Mahindra KUV (-73%) 23 84

It has regularly finished fourth in the monthly sales table and has been attaining decent volumes in recent months as well. The Month-on-Month volume de-growth for Mahindra XUV300 stood at 9 per cent last month. The Scorpio was the third highest sold Mahindra model in November 2020 with 3,725 units as against 3,878 units during the same period in 2019 with 4 per cent de-growth.

The second generation Thar made its debut in October 2020 and it has been well received among customers. It posted 2,569 units last month as against just 53 units in November 2019 while the XUV500 finished fifth with 892 units as against 981 units during the same period last year with 9 per cent negative YoY sales growth.

The Marazzo was responsible for only 226 unit sales last month. The Alturas G4 and KUV managed to record 23 units apiece with 34 per cent and 73 per cent YoY de-growth. Mahindra will be launching the new generation XUV500 in the early parts of next year while the all-new Scorpio will also be heading to the showrooms in the due course of 2021.