Mahindra Model Wise Jan 2025 Sales – Scorpio, Bolero, Thar, XUV700

Mahindra recorded a domestic tally of 50,659 units in January 2025 as against 43,068 units with a YoY growth of 18 per cent; finished third overall
Mahindra’s SUV lineup delivered a mix of gains and setbacks in January 2025 with some models enjoying solid growth while others faced a slowdown. The Scorpio remained a top performer, clocking 15,442 units, reflecting an 8 per cent increase compared to the previous year.
The XUV 700 wasn’t far behind, selling 8,399 units and registering a 17 per cent jump. The Thar off-road SUV also saw a significant boost, rising 25 per cent to 7,557 units courtesy of the arrival of the five-door Roxx variant last year. A major highlight was the XUV 3XO, formerly the XUV 300, which saw a staggering 76 per cent surge, reaching 8,454 units.
This massive jump indicates growing customer preference for the compact SUV which received a host of revisions inside and out last year. However, not all models had the same success. The Bolero, a long-serving favourite, slipped by 13 per cent, settling at 8,682 units. Despite the dip, it continues to be a key part of Mahindra’s lineup for over twenty years.
|Mahindra Models (YoY)
|January 2025 Sales
|January 2025 Sales
|1. Scorpio (+8%)
|15,442
|14,293
|2. Bolero (-13%)
|8,682
|9,964
|3. XUV 700 (+17%)
|8,399
|7,206
|4. Thar (+25%)
|7,557
|6,059
|5. XUV 3X0 (+76%)
|8,454
|4,817
|6. XUV 400 (-59%)
|288
|697
|7. New BEV Range
|1,837
|–
|8. Marazzo
|0
|1,837
On the electric front, the numbers painted a different picture. The XUV 400 struggled, posting just 288 units – down 59 per cent from last year’s 697. Meanwhile, the new born-electric range comprising the XEV 9e and BE 6 posted a dispatch total of 1,837 units. The official bookings for both models will open on February 14 and the deliveries will commence for the Pack Three variant in mid-March.
Overall, Mahindra recorded a domestic tally of 50,659 units in January 2025 as against 43,068 units during the same period last year with a positive volume increase of 18 per cent. Compared to the previous month of December 2024, Mahindra registered a healthy 22 per cent month-on-month growth.
This led to the SUV maker outselling Tata Motors for third place in the overall manufacturers’ sales standings with a market share of 12.6 per cent.
Info Source: Autopunditz