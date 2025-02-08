Mahindra Model Wise Jan 2025 Sales – Scorpio, Bolero, Thar, XUV700

Mahindra recorded a domestic tally of 50,659 units in January 2025 as against 43,068 units with a YoY growth of 18 per cent; finished third overall

Mahindra’s SUV lineup delivered a mix of gains and setbacks in January 2025 with some models enjoying solid growth while others faced a slowdown. The Scorpio remained a top performer, clocking 15,442 units, reflecting an 8 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

The XUV 700 wasn’t far behind, selling 8,399 units and registering a 17 per cent jump. The Thar off-road SUV also saw a significant boost, rising 25 per cent to 7,557 units courtesy of the arrival of the five-door Roxx variant last year. A major highlight was the XUV 3XO, formerly the XUV 300, which saw a staggering 76 per cent surge, reaching 8,454 units.

This massive jump indicates growing customer preference for the compact SUV which received a host of revisions inside and out last year. However, not all models had the same success. The Bolero, a long-serving favourite, slipped by 13 per cent, settling at 8,682 units. Despite the dip, it continues to be a key part of Mahindra’s lineup for over twenty years.

Mahindra Models (YoY) January 2025 Sales January 2025 Sales 1. Scorpio (+8%) 15,442 14,293 2. Bolero (-13%) 8,682 9,964 3. XUV 700 (+17%) 8,399 7,206 4. Thar (+25%) 7,557 6,059 5. XUV 3X0 (+76%) 8,454 4,817 6. XUV 400 (-59%) 288 697 7. New BEV Range 1,837 – 8. Marazzo 0 1,837

On the electric front, the numbers painted a different picture. The XUV 400 struggled, posting just 288 units – down 59 per cent from last year’s 697. Meanwhile, the new born-electric range comprising the XEV 9e and BE 6 posted a dispatch total of 1,837 units. The official bookings for both models will open on February 14 and the deliveries will commence for the Pack Three variant in mid-March.

Overall, Mahindra recorded a domestic tally of 50,659 units in January 2025 as against 43,068 units during the same period last year with a positive volume increase of 18 per cent. Compared to the previous month of December 2024, Mahindra registered a healthy 22 per cent month-on-month growth.

This led to the SUV maker outselling Tata Motors for third place in the overall manufacturers’ sales standings with a market share of 12.6 per cent.

