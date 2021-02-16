Mahindra Model Wise Jan 2021 Sales – Bolero, XUV, Scorpio, Thar, Marazzo

Mahindra posted 5 per cent sales growth in January 2021 as Bolero finished on top ahead of XUV300, Scorpio and Thar

Mahindra & Mahindra garnered a total of 20,498 units of its passenger cars in the domestic market as against 19,555 units during the same period last year with a Year-on-Year volume increase of 5 per cent. In the first month of CY2021, Bolero finished on top of the sales charts with 7,567 units as against 7,233 units in January 2020.

This led to a YoY sales growth of 5 per cent. The XUV300 compact SUV was the second most sold Mahindra model last month with 4,612 units as against 3,360 units during the corresponding period in 2020 with 37 per cent sales jump – highest of them all. The petrol AMT version of the XUV300 had debuted recently to expand the range further.

The Scorpio slotted in at third with 4,083 units in January 2021 as against 5,316 units during the same period twelve months ago with 23 per cent negative sales growth. The body-on-frame SUV is getting a major upgrade in the coming months as the second-gen version will go on sale with a redesigned exterior and updated interior.

Mahindra Models (YoY) Sales In January 2021 Sales In January 2020 1. Bolero (5%) 7,567 7,233 2. XUV300 (37%) 4,612 3,360 3. Scorpio (-23%) 4,083 5,316 4. Thar (%) 3,152 – 5. XUV500 (-39%) 888 1,455 6. Marazzo (-86%) 175 1,267 7. KUV NXT (-81%) 11 59 8. Alturas G4 (-85%) 10 68 Total (5%) 20,498 19,555

The second generation Mahindra Thar went on sale just a few months ago and its bookings have reached the 39,000 mark in a short span of time. The lifestyle off-road SUV’s production has been ramped up to meet the demand, and last month it recorded its highest ever monthly sales tally with 3,152 units, proving its popularity.

The XUV500 registered a cumulative domestic tally of 888 units as against 1,455 units during the same period in 2020 with 39 per cent YoY volume de-growth. The new generation XUV500 has been spotted a number of times on public roads already and is expected to launch around April this year with a thoroughly upgraded exterior and a brand new interior.

The top-end variants will boast of twin screens – one for infotainment and the other for instrumentations – along with radar-based safety technologies. The Marazzo finished in sixth with 175 units as against 1,267 units during the same period in 2020 with 86 per cent de-growth. The KUV NXT came in at seventh ahead of Alturas G4.