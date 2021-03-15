Mahindra Model Wise Feb 2021 Sales – Bolero, Scorpio, XUV300, Marazzo

Mahindra posted 15,380 units in February 2021 as against 10,756 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY growth of 43 per cent

Mahindra & Mahindra garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 15,380 units in the second month of 2021 as against 10,756 units during the same period in 2020 with a Year-on-Year sales growth of 43 per cent. The homegrown passenger UV specialist finished in the fifth position in the overall manufacturers’ standings behind Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata and Kia.

The Bolero has been in the business since 2000 and it continued to be the most preferred model within the brand’s domestic portfolio in February 2021. The MUV posted 4,843 units last month as against 4,067 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a health Year-on-Year sales increase of 19 per cent.

Just as the Bolero, the Scorpio is a long-serving nameplate for Mahindra and last month 3,532 units were sold against 1,505 units during the same period twelve months ago with a massive YoY growth of 135 per cent. Mahindra recently introduced a new entry-level variant of the SUV and the next generation is currently in development.

Mahindra Models (YoY) Feb 2021 Sales Feb 2020 Sales 1. Bolero (19%) 4,843 4,067 2. Scorpio (135%) 3,532 1,505 3. XUV300 (31%) 3,174 2,431 4. Thar (%) 2,842 0 5. XUV500 (141%) 829 344 6. Marazzo (-90%) 120 1,236 7. Alturas G4 (-5%) 36 38 8. KUV (-96%) 4 108

It is expected to launch towards the end of this year or in the early stages of 2022. The XUV300 compact SUV finished in third place with 3,174 units as against 2,431 units during the same period last year with a 31 per cent sales jump. The second-generation Thar has certainly made a strong statement since its debut late last year and about 2,842 units were recorded in February 2021.

The Thar has successfully transitioned into a lifestyle off-roader from being a bare basic off-roader with a new interior and more modern features and the production has already been ramped up to meet the demands across the country. The XUV500 was the fifth most sold Mahindra model last month as 829 units were sold against 344 units in February 2020.

This led to a growth of 141 per cent. The XUV500 is also receiving a brand new generation in the second half of this year with a redesigned exterior and a thoroughly overhauled interior. The Marazzo finished in sixth place with just 120 units ahead of the flagship Alturas G4 and the entry-level KUV NXT.