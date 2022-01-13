Mahindra Model Wise Dec 2021 Sales – Bolero, Thar, XUV700, Marazzo

Mahindra Bolero was the most sold model within the brand’s range in December 2021 as 5,314 units were recorded against 5,427 units with a YoY drop of 2 per cent

Mahindra & Mahindra was the fourth most sold carmaker in the country in CY 2021 as 2,01,453 units were sold against 1,36,500 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY volume increase of 47.5 per cent. In the final month of 2021, Mahindra recorded 17,476 units as against 16,050 units with a YoY sales jump of 8.9 per cent.

Compared to the previous month of November 2021 with 19,400 units, Mahindra registered a YoY negative sales growth of 9.9 per cent. Mahindra held on to a market share of 6.9 per cent as against 5.8 per cent with a gain of 1.1 per cent on YoY basis. The Bolero was the most sold model within the company’s lineup in December 2021.

The MUV recorded a domestic tally of 5,314 units as against 5,427 units during the same month in 2020 with a YoY de-growth of 2 per cent. The XUV300 compact SUV came in at second with a total of 4,260 units as against 3,974 units in December 2020 with a YoY volume increase of 7 per cent as it finished ahead of Scorpio and Thar.

Model December 2021 December 2020 1. Mahindra Bolero (-2%) 5,314 5,427 2. Mahindra XUV 300 (7%) 4,260 3,974 3. Mahindra Scorpio (-49%) 1,757 3,417 4. Mahindra Thar (-7%) 2,138 2,296 5. Mahindra XUV 700 3,980 – 6. Mahindra Alturas G4 (100%) 18 9 7. Mahindra e-Verito 7 0 8. Mahindra Marazzo (-99%) 2 161

The Scorpio posted 1,757 unit sales last month as against 3,417 units in December 2020 with a YoY negative sales growth of 49 per cent. Mahindra will introduce the new generation Scorpio this year with a raft of changes inside and out in response to the growing competition in the midsize SUV segment.

In addition, the features list is also expected to be brimmed. The upcoming Scorpio will more likely be powered by a 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission choices. The second generation Thar introduced in late 2020 and the recently launched XUV700 have been well received amongst customers.

The former posted 2,138 units last month while the latter managed to garner 3,980 units in the final month of 2021. The Marazzo MPV found only two takers last month while the Alturas G4 managed 18 units with e-Verito recording seven units in India.